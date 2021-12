A Christmas Message from President Burns

On behalf of President Susan R. Burns, her husband Dan Burns, and all of us at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, we wish you a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year, and a joyful and peaceful holiday season!

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.