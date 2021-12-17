A Holly Jolly CMSV Christmas

On the first day of Christmas, the Right Place on the River sent to me…President Burns and Vinny lighting the tree!

Although no frosty flakes have fallen (yet…), the joys of the season have been swirling around campus—and even though we’ve wrapped up another semester like a gift under the tree, our Christmas celebrations and traditions have filled the hearts of our community with peace, love, and holiday cheer.

The celebrations kicked off on Monday, December 6 and CMSV Dolphins decked the halls all week long. From our divine carol service by candlelight in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception to a tree lighting that’s sure to give Rockefeller Center a run for their money for years to come, Christmas at the Mount is back and more exciting than ever!

Speaking of that monumental lighting, President Burns was joined by Sr. Donna Dodge, S.C., President of the Sisters of Charity of New York—and Vinny!—to pull the candy cane lever that illuminated the College’s Christmas tree.

The Mount community—made up of students, alumnae/i, faculty, staff, and Sisters of Charity—gathered around the tree, at its new location on the corner of LeGras Road and College Road, enjoying hot chocolate, carols by our talented students from WORDS Vocals, and blessings from the Office of Campus Mission and Ministry.

After the countdown and big reveal, celebrations continued with a holiday dinner party at Hudson Heights, sponsored by the College’s Dining Services. The event featured merrymaking of all kinds, including a dessert reception and various club-sponsored Christmas activities, turning our dining hall into Santa’s workshop for the evening.

The following day, the yuletide spectacles carried on as our Campus Activities Board had something special in store for the students. A few lucky Dolphins experienced a New York City holiday classic—the immersive, magical wonderland of the Christmas Spectacular headlined by the Radio City Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall.

And to conclude the week of holiday magic, the campus community was invited to the WORDS Christmas Show in Cardinal Hayes Auditorium, while our alumnae/i gathered together in Midtown Manhattan for a Hoxliday Happy Hour at Park Avenue Tavern.

Click here to view photos from the magnificent tree lighting and holiday festivities on campus, and visit this link to see our alums rocking around the Christmas tree at the Holiday Happy Hour!

The best Christmas present one can hope for each year is to spend time together—and at the Right Place on the River, we did. May the tree, shining brightly at the top of campus, remind us all to be the light we want to see in the world.

Thank you to all for celebrating with us and for sharing the Christmas spirit with the Mount community!

