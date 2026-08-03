Academic Year in Review: School of Education

Departmental Growth and Faculty Development Marked a Year of Success

During the 2025-2026 academic year, the School of Education was proud to reflect on the continued growth, achievements, and partnerships that defined an active and engaged community of leaders and scholars.

While the School of Education focuses primarily on graduate degree offerings, throughout the year, they continued to strengthen their engagement with undergraduate students by offering several information sessions to current and prospective students interested in the minor in education. These efforts have built stronger connections across the University—and the School of Education hopes to inspire future educators with opportunities both within the classroom and beyond.

In support of both student teachers and cooperating teachers, the School of Education continued to offer free professional development workshops, providing valuable opportunities to earn CTLE credits and further enhance instructional practice.

As the School of Education looks ahead, they remain committed to preparing educators, fostering meaningful partnerships, and celebrating the successes of their community.

Keep reading to learn more about student and faculty accomplishments this year!

Departmental Developments

Dr. Dulovic Joins the UMSV School of Education

Assistant Professor of Teacher Education Catherine Dulovic, EdD joined the UMSV School of Education this academic year. Over the past 20 years, she has been an active leader in public education, with both elementary classroom and building leadership experience under her belt. She holds multiple certifications, including: Elementary Education (PreK-6), Students with Disabilities (1-6), School Building Leader, School District Leader, and a postgraduate certificate in educational leadership. Welcome, Dr. Dulovic!

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School of Education Welcomes New Administrative Assistant

This academic year, Shereka Golden joined the UMSV School of Education as a new administrative assistant. She earned a degree in criminal justice and procedure from Monroe College and is a proud member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society. She brings strong organizational and support skills to her role and is passionate about helping others reach their potential while fostering a supportive and welcoming environment. Welcome, Shereka!

Beyond the Classroom

UMSV School of Education and Nassau County BOCES Strengthen Partnership

Faculty from the UMSV School of Education attended the Nassau County BOCES Regional Showcase, joining educators and district leaders from across Long Island for a full day of professional learning and collaboration. The event provided an opportunity to strengthen connections between higher education and K-12 school systems and to better prepare future educators.

The day began with a keynote presentation by Joan Sedita, whose work on evidence-based adolescent literacy instruction set the tone for sessions focused on improving classroom practice. Faculty members then participated in breakout sessions that highlighted district-level initiatives, including literacy instruction, interdisciplinary teaching, data-driven decision making, and student engagement strategies. These topics align with the content taught in the University’s School of Education programs and provided practical examples that can be shared with teacher candidates.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Angelique Johnson Dingle of the New York State Education Department, who reinforced the importance of collaboration across institutions to support student success and instructional growth across New York State.

By attending the showcase, UMSV School of Education faculty gained insight into current district priorities and instructional practices. This experience supports ongoing efforts to connect theory with practice and ensures that teacher preparation programs remain relevant and responsive to the needs of schools.

“Besides the vast amount of knowledge sharing and discussion that occurred, the opportunity to learn alongside my esteemed UMSV colleagues made the day even more valuable,” stated Paula Schmidt, EdD, Dean of the School of Education. “I appreciate Nassau BOCES’ invitation to participate in this event. We will definitely be back next year!”

Faculty Achievements

Dr. Christine Sullivan Wins Bridge Program Recognition Award for Faculty of the Year

Assistant Professor of Teacher Education Christine Sullivan, EdD was recognized with a Bridge Program recognition award for faculty member of the year at the conclusion of this academic year! Congrats, Dr. Sullivan!

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Dr. Mary Ellen Sullivan Honored for 25 Years of Service

At the Employee Recognition Luncheon this past May, Associate Professor of Teacher Education Mary Ellen Sullivan, PhD was honored for 25 years of service to the Mount community. A proud Mount alumna, Dr. Sullivan has spent over half her career working alongside future educators and preparing them to lead compassionate, successful classrooms. Congrats, Dr. Sullivan!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.