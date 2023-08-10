Advance Your Nursing Career

You graduated with an undergraduate degree in nursing; studied hard and passed the NCLEX; bought some of your favorite scrubs and a shiny new stethoscope; have been working for two, five, or even 20 years; and now you’re looking for a way to get more out of your career in nursing.

The Mount’s Master of Science in Nursing program might be exactly what you’ve been looking for.

Our program caters to in-service nurses who are ready to take the next step and advance their careers. The curriculum combines theory, experience, and research in order to expand your knowledge of nursing practice. Students can pursue a specialization as a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) to prepare for new roles in the profession. The program’s emphasis on critical thinking and scholarly inquiry also provides an appropriate foundation for future doctoral study in nursing.

As you travel through your studies in the Master of Science in Nursing program, you’ll incorporate the latest knowledge into your nursing practice and to demonstrate a high degree of competence. Ultimately, graduates of the program become contributors to the improvement of healthcare, health policy, and the advancement of the nursing profession not only here in New York City, but across the nation and the globe.

The program requires 42 credits, and classes include: dynamics of nursing leadership, ethics and healthcare policy, advanced pathophysiology, advanced pharmacophysiology, and more.

After completing all coursework, students qualify for FNP certification by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and/or the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

