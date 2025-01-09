Always Welcome

First Cohort of Seton College Students Begins Studies

This story originally appeared in the 2024 Annual Report.

For over two centuries, the Sisters of Charity of New York have been dedicated to their mission of providing high-quality educational opportunities to all students—regardless of their financial or family means. Following in their footsteps, the University of Mount Saint Vincent is committed to providing transformative educational experiences that empower all students to reach their full potential and achieve their academic and personal goals, fostering an inclusive and supportive learning environment for everyone.

There’s a path forward for all learners at the Mount.

In late 2023, the University of Mount Saint Vincent announced the launch of Seton College, a two-year associate degree program at the Mount for students who otherwise may have opted not to attend college. The first of its kind not just in New York City, but in the entire Northeast, Seton College offers students the opportunity to earn an associate degree in the liberal arts following one of three professional tracks (business, pre-health professions, or social sciences), all while remaining entirely debt free. Tuition and fees for Seton College are set to match the maximum amount of state and federal funding offered to these students—giving them the opportunity to begin their higher education journey without bearing the burden of student loans.

“Seton College gives these students—many of whom are already facing financial hardships—the opportunity to apply the full amount of their federal student loan allowance toward a bachelor’s degree after graduation or enter the workforce without the impending burden of repaying loans,” shared President Susan R. Burns. “The relief this opportunity offers Seton College students, and their families, is indescribable.”

The Mount is forever indebted to the Sisters for their endless support of higher education, but their commitment has only been further recognized in their generosity to underwrite a significant investment for the startup funds necessary to launch Seton College. Following such a substantial gift, the Mount made the considerate decision to name the new two-year school after the Congregation’s founding mother and the first American-born Saint, Elizabeth Ann Seton.

What’s more, the first day of classes for Seton College students fell on August 27, the day before Elizabeth Ann Seton’s 250th birthday.

“When Dr. Burns and the Mount Saint Vincent Board approached me and asked if the Sisters would be interested in endowing the initial funds necessary to establish Seton College, it was—what some might say—a ‘no brainer,’” said Donna Dodge, SC, President of the Sisters of Charity of New York, at the dedication ceremony for the newly renovated space on the fifth floor of Founders Hall that Seton College calls home. “Our partnership with Mount Saint Vincent is one of our most coveted relationships, and we are confident that the University will carry on our mission in the many, many decades to come.”

To help establish Seton College, the Mount also partnered with the Come To Believe (CTB) Network, a nonprofit organization that works as an accelerator within the higher education space by helping institutions bring its model to life through a results-driven, affordable two-year commuter program. The model, developed under the leadership of Steve Katsouros, SJ, EdD, offers eligible students who would have otherwise been excluded from higher education the opportunity to earn an associate degree. Through another series of grants, bequests from our alumnae/i network, and generous donations—totaling over $8 million dollars—the once dream of Seton College has become a reality.

What used to be a storage room on the very top floor of Founders Hall is now a fully operational environment fitted with classrooms, offices, a cafeteria, and a lounge area for students to relax and study in between classes.

Gathered together on the first day of classes for Seton College students, His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, blessed Seton College, surrounded by students, faculty, staff, and local community and political leaders. A ribbon cutting of the new space was also celebrated, with a small reception following for invited guests.

“Seton College, truly, is a dream come to life,” shared Dr. Burns in her remarks at the Dedication and Blessing. “What started off as a ‘hey, we can do that!’ quickly morphed into a ‘that’s right, we’re doing this!’ And we could not be more ecstatic to finally be able to say ‘wow, we did that!’”

The doors to Seton College are open to those who may not meet the standard admission requirements of the University, and those with high school records below what is considered necessary for admission to the Undergraduate College. Above all, students with exceptional financial need are welcome to pursue their dreams at Seton College. Students will take classes during three or four days of the week and will be expected to work a part-time job—obtained through the help of several corporate partners—for the remainder of their weekdays and on weekends. They are also welcome to immerse themselves in everything the Mount’s campus has to offer, from student activities to service initiatives.

Its first cohort of 75 students will be taught by five faculty members led by founding Dean, Jason Ford, and Katie Alexander, Associate Dean for Academics, and Sharon Ortega, Associate Dean for Student Success and Engagement. As the second semester of classes continues, Dean Ford and his team hope to connect with local high schools in the area to spread the word about Seton College and all it can offer to those who may require additional academic support, but are motivated in obtaining a post-secondary degree.

“Elizabeth Seton’s life was marked by resilience, compassion, and a deep love for both God and humanity,” shared Sr. Donna. “By naming Seton College in her honor, we both aspire to embody these values and inspire our students to follow in her footsteps, embracing education as a path to personal and societal transformation.”

It is the University’s belief that a student’s education extends far beyond knowledge, skills, and preparation for work, but rather the comprehensive development of the whole person. At Seton College, students will find not just a place of learning, but a supportive environment that fosters growth, curiosity, and the pursuit of excellence. We have no doubts that they will move forward.

