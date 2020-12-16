Aspiring Nurse, Inspiring Sister

Meet Destinee Gonzalez ’24: Family Caregiver and Mount Freshman

Transitioning to college life is a daunting task for many incoming freshmen, but Destinee Gonzalez ’24 has taken the experience head-on in an exceptional fashion. She is not only getting used to her new collegiate life—balancing nursing classes, campus activities, and friends (during a pandemic at that!)—but she is also actively looking after her two brothers who need round-the-clock care due to a rare neurodegenerative disorder.

Though her situation is immensely difficult, it’s also driven Destinee’s dream of becoming a registered nurse who will offer emotional support to families who, like hers, care for their sick relatives. She wants families to know she understands what they are going through. She wants her patients to know how much she truly cares.

Destinee’s story has garnered national recognition, thanks to two New York Times features in “The Neediest Cases Fund” section.

The first, “Juggling Her Brothers’ Needs and Her Own,” centered around her commitment to caring for her two brothers while preparing for the SAT as a high school senior. The second, “In a Year Like No Other, a ‘Historic Crisis’ of Need,” focused on stories of people, including Destinee, who were included in the 108th annual campaign of The Times’ Neediest Cases Fund, which ran from October 2019 to January 2020 and highlighted the reactions of readers who were inspired to contribute to the campaign to help those whose stories they had read.

At first, Destinee was wary about being interviewed. She felt like sometimes people, though well-intentioned, tend to pity her family because of their situation. But Destinee remained positive. Her brothers have always been blessings in her life and they have continued to grow stronger and do better. Because of this, mentors at her high school—the High School for Health Careers and Sciences in Manhattan—encouraged her to share her experience with The New York Times.

When she was 6, her 2-year-old brother, Devin, died. He had a neurodegenerative disorder that was so rare his doctors could not identify it. It stunted his cognitive development and led to regular seizures, leaving him bedbound.

Destinee’s mother and stepfather spent much of Devin’s short life taking him to hospitals and doctors. And because Destinee’s grandparents were not always available to look after her, she often missed school to accompany her family during his appointments.

Over time, her mother and stepfather had two more children, Seth, now 8, and Samuel, 4. Both developed the same complications Devin had. They need to be monitored at all times, in case they have seizures or their heart rates fluctuate.

But Destinee and her family never give up. She enjoys caring for her brothers and doing so has given her an idea of what it takes to be a nurse. She is dedicated to that goal—and the people around her are, too. She’s amazed when people stop her on the street or in Dunkin’ Donuts because they recognize her. They want to thank her for sharing her story. Nurses from across the country send her gift cards and encouraging notes telling her she can do anything she sets her mind to—and that she will turn her dreams into reality.

Her brothers’ health issues have undeniably shaped Destinee’s life, but Seth and Samuel are her best friends. She looks to them for inspiration as she plans her next steps—including her college decisions.

While Destinee was considering what college to attend, she recalled the Mount’s esteemed nursing program after her high school organized several campus tours. She not only learned about the program, but also saw first-hand that the Mount works together as a community—an undoubtedly important quality to Destinee. Plus, she had two added bonuses: Her dad works at the College as a heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning service technician and has always been reminding her of what a great school it is, and the Mount is conveniently located only a half an hour away from her house via public transportation.

“The College of Mount Saint Vincent is special,” Destinee said. “When I was accepted, I started crying—it was an automatic decision.”

When COVID-19 overwhelmed the world, Destinee was in high school, in the midst of her college application process. She and other students found it difficult to fill out their financial aid documents at home. But the Mount’s Offices of Admission and Financial Aid were ready to assist.

“When I needed help, I called the Mount and someone would always pick up, stayed on the phone with me until everything was clear, and they called my mom every week to make sure I didn’t need anything else,” Destinee said. “Not many colleges do that. This is a good place—everyone works together as a community.”

Destinee says the Mount has exceeded her expectations in her first semester as a college student. She has visited the Academic Resource Center and attends study groups with her classmates—especially her friends from the Higher Education Opportunity Program (HEOP) with whom she met during a six-week orientation for the program last summer.

“The professors here are so understanding,” Destinee said. “In high school, I would have to miss a few days if my brothers went to the hospital and I would have to tell teachers why, which sometimes became extremely stressful. But now, as a college student, I want to be able to handle it on my own, as an adult. At the Mount, professors are there for me and they respect me. Even when classwork, homework, and personal situations become difficult, they work with every student so we’re not overloaded, providing support as we need it.”

Earlier in the semester when all students were on-campus and classes were still held in-seat, Destinee’s go-to place to study was on the second floor of the Elizabeth Seton Library. She prefers studying and reflecting alone, not surrounded by too many people. Her favorite spot to spend free time was on Founders Hall porch, where she could enjoy the peaceful, waterfront views of campus. With an eye for taking photos of landscapes and people, she also joined Through the Lens, the College’s premier student photography club.

Whether it’s been in the classroom or throughout the campus community, Destinee is taking full advantage of her new college life.

“The Mount is great, I love it already,” Destinee said. “My future is very bright for the next four years. I know that everything’s going to be OK.”

