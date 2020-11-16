BalaSole Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

Virtual event commemorates dance company’s decade of diversity, equity, and inclusion

Cheers to 10 years!

BalaSole, the College of Mount Saint Vincent’s dance company-in-residence, will host a virtual event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its founding and its mission of promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Virtual curtains rise on November 21 at 9 PM—join us for this free event!

Founded in 2010 by Roberto Villanueva, BalaSole is a multi-genre, all-inclusive company—the first hybrid dance organization in the United States that is solely dedicated to bridging the gaps in the field of dance.

“A Kaleidoscope of Human Shapes.” — The New York Times

In celebration of its many achievements, the virtual celebration will showcase a series of selected works from the past decade; commentaries from Mr. Villanueva; messages from its board members, partners, and artists; and highlights from its programmatic activities. Mount President Charles L. Flynn, Jr. will also be making an appearance during the event to share a congratulatory message and recognize the significantly remarkable organizational partnership between BalaSole and the College.

“An electrifying showcase.” — NBC News

Since its inception, BalaSole has been committed to including professional dancers who are both underrepresented and underemployed for reasons such as body-type, age, gender, sexuality, ethnicity, disability, or means of artistic expression. Mr. Villanueva has worked tirelessly to create opportunities for dancers who otherwise might abandon the profession altogether.

“I created BalaSole in 2010 because I believed it was time for a multi-ethnic organization that would open its doors to dance artists of all genres, styles, artistic expressions, shapes, sizes, ages, and backgrounds,” said Founder and Executive and Artistic Director Mr. Villanueva. “I want to provide artists an arena where they have artistic freedom and can showcase their own voice—and I want to help them find a balance between ‘creativity’ and ‘accessibility’ in their work.”

“A showcase for overlooked dancers.” — Back Stage New York

Miki Orihara, former principal dancer at the Martha Graham Dance Company, and Virginia Johnson, artistic director and former prima ballerina at Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH) are scheduled to make an appearance. Past BalaSole dance performances of Ms. Orihara and Stephanie Rae Williams (company member at DTH) will also be shown during the event.

The College is excited to celebrate and share this milestone in the company’s history. BalaSole will present the one-hour event on Saturday, November 21, 2020 starting at 9 p.m. EST. The full virtual event will be available to the public for viewing for 48 hours. Thereafter, a much shorter edited version of the event with only excerpts of the performances will be available for viewing.

Congratulations, BalaSole!

“A unique venture in the contemporary New York dance scene.” — Oberon’s Grove

About BalaSole

BalaSole Dance Company, founded by Roberto Villanueva (Executive and Artistic Director), is a multi-genre and all-inclusive dance company. Since its official incorporation in July 2010 as an educational non-profit dance organization, the company has presented 20 concert seasons for the general public at prominent New York City dance venues such as the Baryshnikov Arts Center’s Jerome Robbins Theater, The Alvin Ailey Citigroup Theater, Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), New York Live Arts (formerly Dance Theater Workshop), and Tribeca Performing Arts Center. In June 2012, BalaSole Dance Company officially became the resident dance company of the College of Mount Saint Vincent.

BalaSole Dance Company provides artists an environment to hone their own artistic voice while experiencing cross-pollination of styles. Diversity and individuality are the keywords of the organization, which has mentored and given performance opportunities to over 200 dancer/choreographers since 2010. The company’s artists perform pieces ranging from ballet, modern/contemporary, experimental, postmodern, and hip-hop, to jazz, musical theater, flamenco, tap, and African dance.

Among its many recognitions and accolades, Huffington Post highlighted the company for its “Boundless Soul,” Attitude Magazine and Time Square Chronicles noted the company for its “admirable goals and intentions,” and Dance Europe Magazine praised BalaSole for “the presentation of skilled artists who can command the stage.” Additionally, Broadwayworld.com called the company’s emphasis on the creative process extremely refreshing, TheaterScene.net wrote, “this is why we go to see dance,” and ENV Magazine stated, “this interactive collaboration of independent thinkers has not been seen since the 1980’s in the New York dance scene.”

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.