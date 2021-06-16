Bridge Program Reaches New Heights

Leading Postsecondary Program Gains New Home, Name at Mount Saint Vincent

At the College of Mount Saint Vincent, students belong to a community committed to their academic and personal success—no matter what.

In a continuous effort to develop the best educational opportunities and career preparation for all students—including expanding postsecondary and transition program options—the College is pleased to announce that the Vocational Independence Program (VIP) not only has a new home in Riverdale, but has a new name: Mount Bridge Program.

“The adoption of the Bridge Program name reflects the immersive college experience of students with various learning abilities,” said Kelli Smith, Vice President for Student Affairs. “And at the College, this remarkable new pathway program has expanded to encompass not only vocational preparation, but also campus and community inclusion—with opportunities for participation in campus life for every student among the traditional college population.”

Established at the College of Mount Saint Vincent in 2020, the program is designed for young adults to continue academic, professional, technical, and independent living instruction, as well as socialization. The curriculum seeks to foster students’ self-advocacy, career exploration, social skills, and academic engagement through participation in traditional college-level courses, community classes, diverse internship experiences, experiential learning opportunities, and inclusive residential student life. Most importantly, the program prepares students for successful post-graduate lives with a focus on independent living and employment.

These types of college-based programs can offer a range of opportunities for youth with disabilities that include access to inclusive college classes with typically-enrolled peers, specialized instruction in foundational literacy/numeracy, integrated social and recreational activities, and a wide range of adult age-appropriate skills. Bridge Program classes at the Mount increase independence, promote opportunities for community living and inclusion, are accommodated without compromising the participants’ health and safety, and are provided to benefit the participant and the larger community.

The highly competitive program welcomes learners of all abilities—ages 18-26—who may have previously received special education services in high school, who desire and have the ability to navigate and live on a college campus under college-level supervision, and who seek to expand their academic, career, and social enrichment as an engaged member of the Mount Saint Vincent community.

Embark on your college journey and take the next step to independent adulthood at the College of Mount Saint Vincent—the right place on the river.

Learn more about the Mount’s Bridge Program.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.