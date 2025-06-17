Bringing Our Mission Across the Globe

UMSV Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing Staff and Students Minister in Guatemala

Our University’s namesake, Saint Vincent de Paul, once said: “Go to the poor, for there you will find God.”

That’s exactly what a group of student nurses and administrators from the University of Mount Saint Vincent’s Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing did when they enthusiastically said “yes” to traveling down to the Sisters of Charity of New York’s mission in Guatemala this past May.

The Sisters of Charity have had their mission in Guatemala since 1971, an effort to expand their mission far past the streets of New York City and into one of our globe’s most impoverished nations. For over five decades, missionary Sisters have traveled down to live and minister to the people of Guatemala—including Sister Virginia “Ginny” Searing, SC, who spent 30 years in the small town of Quiché.

“As the plane began its descent into Guatemala, a wave of peace and joy rose in my heart,” Sr. Ginny reflected. “Each time I return, I am reminded of the deep privilege it is to walk alongside the Mayan Indigenous people of Quiché—a people whose simplicity, resilience, and spirituality have profoundly shaped my own journey. And the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing students who traveled with me really ‘got it.’ They immersed themselves in the Guatemalan culture and committed themselves to learning as much as they could even in a short period of time.”

Catherine Healy-Sharbaugh, DNP, FNP, GNP-BC, FNYAM, FRCSI, Dean of the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing and an active Family Nurse Practitioner, and Sr. Ginny served as the group’s “chaperones.” Sr. Ginny was also the group’s guide throughout their journey—sharing her deep, rich love for the Mayan people of Guatemala and her call to live Saint Vincent de Paul’s vocation of serving those who are not served by others.

In fact, each of the trip participants from the Mount shared that they received a special “call” that drove them to take the leap of faith and join the trip. The eager travelers from the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing were: Dean Healy-Sharbaugh, as previously mentioned; Adriana DeJesus, Office Manager for the Dean of Nursing; and seven students or recent graduates: Ishara Baez ’25, Emma Barona ’26, Lauren Barsch ’25, Jose “JJ” Benavente Jr. ’25, Kyra Dulton ’25, Yahaira O’keefe ’26, and Dasnelly Paulino ’26.

For several years, the Mount’s Office of Mission and Ministry had partnered with the Sisters of Charity to sponsor a trip for student nurses to experience Guatemala and minister to its people. Unfortunately, COVID-19 prevented those trips from continuing and everything was put on hiatus. Director for Mission and Ministry Conor Reidy spent a year living and working in the Dominican Republic after graduating college—so he was no stranger to mission trips of this sort. After returning to the Dominican Republic in December 2024 to visit his community, he spoke to Dean Healy-Sharbaugh about organizing a trip for the Mount’s nursing students—and she quickly thought of the Sisters’ mission in Guatemala.

We’d say that the rest is history, but we know you want to learn more!

Conor and Dean Healy-Sharbaugh proposed the idea to the Sisters, and Sr. Ginny didn’t hesitate to get involved! She offered to join them on the trip. All that was missing were the students!

Working together, the group put together and application criteria and began to advertise the trip to students in the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing. Student applicants had to be full-time undergraduate nursing students, have at least a 3.0 GPA, and hold either junior or senior class status. Interested students were invited to attend an information session prior to submitting their applications. Thankfully, every student who applied was invited to attend the trip.

Then came time for logistics. Since the students would only be able to contribute a minimal amount to cover their travel, Conor had to get creative. The group would need to raise money to cover travel insurance, housing, food, flights, ground transportation, and more. Knowing that Associates of the Sisters of Charity could apply for special ministry grants from the Congregation to help support projects that enhance the Sisters’ mission, Conor worked closely with Associate Robert Williams, who also serves as the Mount’s Director for Media and Chair of the Department of Communications, Art, and Media, to apply for a grant. Fortunately, they received one—and when Sr. Donna Dodge, SC, President of the Sisters of Charity, heard about the trip, she provided the participants with additional funding from the Congregation.

With the Sisters of Charity’s help and assistance, the dream of this life-changing trip became a reality.

“Each of the Mount community members who journeyed to Guatemala with me were transformed by the trip,” Sr. Ginny added. “In just a short time, they came to see what I have long seen: a humble, hardworking, spirit-filled people whose lives are grounded in gratitude and community. The Mayan families of Quiché rise each morning to greet the sun—not with hurry or complaint, but with prayerful thanks. They give thanks for life, for family and friends, for nature and the land that sustains them. Their daily rituals remind us all of what truly matters.”

The group departed from JFK airport on Wednesday, May 21 and, after landing in Guatemala, traveled through the mountains to the Barbara Ford Peacebuilding Center—where they would call their home for the next week.

Named for Barbara Ford, SC—a Sister of Charity of New York who was killed on mission in Guatemala in 2001—the Barbara Ford Peacebuilding Center now operates under the leadership of Sisters of Charity Associate and native Guatemalan Luciano Laynez. It was co-founded by Sister Ginny and Sister Mary Meyler in 2009. The Center promotes integrated human and spiritual development by offering programs of all types: social, spiritual, educational, cultural, political, judicial, and more. Offered to individuals, families, and communities, the programs at the Center empower Guatemalans to be agents of change for the transformation of both themselves and their society so that they may live lives that are just, dignified, and in harmony.

“The staff at the Barbara Ford Peacebuilding Center were so welcoming and took care of us during our stay,” UMSV staff member Adriana shared. “Before we left, one staff member, Nelson Estrada, provided each one of us with a beautiful, personalized photo collage to serve as a memento of our trip. It made each of us cry tears of joy—and it showed how Nelson and the rest of the staff truly appreciated sharing their home with us.”

Throughout their trip, participants engaged in both educational activities about Guatemala, its history, and its people, as well as ministered in local clinics. They learned more about the Barbra Ford Peacebuilding Center and its programs, participated in a Mayan Healing Circle, and had the ability to explore local towns. They also visited the Sisters of Charity health ministry, which began in 1971 and continues to this day. Dr. Jose Miguel guided and led the UMSV visitors to three clinics in the Department of Sololá. The other health mission, located in Quiché and led by Sister Rosenda Magdalena, brought great delight to the future nurses as they saw and heard about the many natural and cultural medicines promoted at their clinics.

After learning more about healthcare disparities in Guatemala and touring the above facilities, the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing representatives ministered to the Guatemalan people in clinics in Quiché, Novillero, and Santa Lucía Utatlán. They also visited the Women Survivors of Violence clinic in Patzité, where they heard from Guatemalan women who are survivors of domestic violence and their efforts to now become women entrepreneurs who produce and sell eggs and chickens, and learned from traditional Guatemalan midwives who explained their role in serving their local communities.

A nurse for over 40 years educated in her formative years by Sisters of Charity, the mission of the Sisters is very much alive in Dean Healy-Sharbaugh’s work. She is constantly running toward, not away from, our society’s needs—caring for the most vulnerable—and embodies Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton’s idea of “hazard, yet forward.”

“I felt called to go to Guatemala because I saw a need,” Dean Healy-Sharbaugh shared. “I live by the motto: ‘To who has been given much, much is expected.’ The Sisters have done incredible work, and I see the need for sustainability in order to continue their programs and I want their mission to live on. As the Dean of the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing, I was blessed to be able to see the students take all the knowledge they learned in the classroom and in their clinical rotations and share it with the Guatemalan people. I cannot describe how proud I am.”

One student, JJ Benavente Jr., had a very personal call to join the trip: his father is from Guatemala, which gave him a very unique desire to give back to the people who share his heritage.

“The trip was truly eye opening,” JJ explained. “It touched me to see the amount of care the clinic leaders had for these patients who showed up and waited for hours in the hot sun. The people in this country just trying to survive. Being someone whose father is from Guatemala, a fire was lit in my heart to want to care for my patients as well as possible and give them a sense of community.”

JJ shared more about his experience:

“Every day was a true cultural shock. This trip allowed me to explore my culture more and made me feel a larger respect for my culture. It made me feel proud to be from Guatemala and to be able to explain things to my fellow Mount community members on the trip. I would love to be able to come back and help the people of Guatemala in any way possible.”

Another student, Ishara Baez, described the raw emotion she felt as she walked alongside the Guatemalan people.

“It was incredibly emotional and humbling to be immersed in Guatemala’s rich culture, whether it was through learning about the work taking place at various clinics or participating in healing ceremonies at the Barbara Ford Peacebuilding Center,” Ishara reflected. “Despite having little in terms of material items, the communities we were blessed to be welcomed into truly opened their hearts, minds, and even their own homes to share the value and beauty of the Mayan culture, its long-running traditions, and their stories of deep resilience. We not only shared our knowledge with the people, but we also learned from them.”

It is important to note that every member of the group from the Mount decided to travel to Guatemala not because they felt like they had to, but because they wanted to.

Prior to arriving in Guatemala, the student nurses prepared health education materials and lessons on some of the top leading causes of death: heart disease, diabetes, infections, poor nutrition, road injuries, and choking. Sadly, life expectancy in Guatemala is estimated at the of age 72.6 years—compared to 78.5 years in the United States, and emergency medical care is hours away for many in the rural areas.

“We didn’t travel to Guatemala to be saviors,” Dean Healy-Sharbaugh explained. “We came to bring hope. We listened deeply to the needs to the Guatemalan people, and we taught them—and they taught us. Yes, we brought medical supplies with us and we provided exams in the clinics. But—more importantly—we provided education. We taught the Heimlich maneuver, CPR, and first aid. These are skills that many of us take for granted—especially with cells phones to quickly dial 911 in our pockets. By sharing these skills with the Guatemalan people, they are able to teach their family and friends, which will start a chain-reaction of deeper care and knowledge.”

Sr. Ginny was grateful to be able to witness the group participants’ interactions throughout their week in Guatemala:

“As we moved through clinics, community meetings, and cultural exchanges, I watched these future nurses begin to understand that health is not just about medicine. It is about presence, listening, honoring, and learning. There were tears, laughter, shared meals, and many quiet moments of awe. There were also tears as they witnessed the difficult lives of the Guatemalan people. The students left with more than memories. They left with a deeper sense of vocation, purpose, and the knowledge that healing goes both ways.”

The group departed to return home to New York on Wednesday, May 28 after a truly spirit-filled and transformative week. It was evident that Saints Vincent de Paul, Elizabeth Ann Seton, and Louise de Marillac were with them throughout their journey to Guatemala and back—watching over them and guiding their kind hearts and healing hands.

Dean Healy-Sharbaugh hopes that this is not the end of the University of Mount Saint Vincent’s relationship with the Barbara Ford Peacebuilding Center and the Guatemalan people. She hopes to be able to design the curriculum for a condensed intercession course where students from both the Mount and neighboring colleges and universities could travel to Guatemala to learn about more healthcare, international relations, and sustainability. Be on the lookout for more info soon!

We’d like to thank each of the representatives of the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing who courageously responded to the call to serve the Guatemalan people. You are moving the Mount’s mission all ways forward even far beyond our campus gates—listening to the signs of the times and serving those in need. We are eager to see how you will continue to live out the ideals of goodness, discipline, and knowledge in all you say and do—especially for our nursing students, as they conclude their studies and begin their careers. Cheer for the white and the gold!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.