Bringing Our Mission Outside the Classroom

Mount Students Attend Conference on Justice and Advocacy in the Nation’s Capital

Students and staff from the University of Mount Saint Vincent, under the guidance of Conor Reidy, Director for Mission and Ministry, and MJ Black, Coordinator for Mission and Ministry, recently made their way to Washington, DC for the Ignatian Family Teach-In for Justice (IFTJ). The annual gathering, which this year took place from October 26-28, unites thousands of students from across the country eager to learn, reflect, and stand up for justice.

For the four student representatives from UMSV—Ishara Baez ’25, Aminata Mjie ’26, Samantha Ricks ’28, and Amani Walker ’27—the experience was a first.

“I’ve attended IFTJ as an individual for many years, but this was the first time the Mount was in a position to sponsor a group of students,” shared Conor. “Our goal was to introduce them to the principles and practices of advocacy, lobbying, and social justice work, and to encourage deeper reflection on root causes of issues like hunger and homelessness.”

The IFTJ originated as an annual vigil to honor a group of Jesuits and their companions who were murdered in El Salvador in 1989. Since then, more than ten thousand participants have gathered to advocate for justice issues ranging from immigration reform to environmental justice and beyond.

Throughout the weekend, participants chose from a variety of breakout sessions on topics such as faith and democracy, capital punishment, and the Israel-Palestine conflict. The schedule of events included networking opportunities that introduced them to students from Ignatian institutions across the country—Jesuit schools, parishes, and social ministries—while providing new sources of learning and activities aimed at bringing the community together.

Highlighting the conference were three keynote speakers: Father Bryan Massingale, a scholar-activist who works with faith-based groups promoting a more just society, spoke about racial justice. Ruben Garcia, Executive Director of Annunciation House in El Paso, Texas, a non-profit that supports migrants and refugees, spoke about the impact of the migrant crisis. And addressing the legacy of the Jesuit martyrs was Sister Peggy O’Neill, SC, who lived in El Salvador during the years of turmoil.

“The Teach-In is always energizing and inspiring,” Conor said. “It also challenges us, as members of a community that sees an integral link between faith and justice, to not just improve our knowledge, but also to put that knowledge into action. We hope that our participation will encourage the students to expand their learning edges, even if it becomes uncomfortable. I feel this trip marks the beginning of something new for the Mount community.”

Conor expressed his gratitude to the Sisters of Charity, who supported the trip through a grant awarded to the Committee on Mission, and to Sister Mary Lou McGrath, SC, for her guidance and partnership in applying for the grant.

“The gains our students made through this incredible opportunity would not have been possible without their support,” Conor further reflected.

Third-year nursing major Ishara Baez said her moment of inspiration came while listening to keynote speaker Father Bryan Massingale.

“As a nursing student, it’s so easy to feel overwhelmed by the world or paralyzed by doubt,” Ishara said. “But even small actions can feel meaningful if you have hope. This taught me that real change, whether in personal growth, social justice, or in the lives of patients I will care for, requires a commitment to hope, even when progress feels slow or overwhelming.”

Conor said he hopes to hold a follow-up event inviting students to reflect on their conference experiences—not only what they learned, but also their ideas about what they will do next to promote positive change.

“I’m so proud of our students,” he said. “They came away, not just with more knowledge about social justice work and advocacy, but with the ability to see themselves as civic leaders. What an amazing opportunity to engage with so many issues that align with the Mount’s values of social justice, service, and love.”

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.