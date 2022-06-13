Celebrating Our Graduates

Relive the sights, sounds, and memorable moments at the Right Place on the River from the College of Mount Saint Vincent’s 110th Commencement Ceremony on May 21, 2022.

It’s been an honor for the Mount community to learn and grow alongside the Class of 2022. To our graduates, we hope you never doubt what you are called to do—may you take what you’ve learned and go forth and do good.

Just take is from our very own Fr. Christopher Keenan, Chaplain, friend, and the 2022 Commencement speaker: “Let the breakdowns in your life be an opportunity for a breakthrough…let your passion grow more into your compassion for others…may your deepest desires meet the world’s greatest needs…there’s always something each of us can do, if we do it together.”

We are so proud of what our students have achieved and remain joyfully optimistic for the triumphs that lay ahead.

Congratulations, Class of 2022!

