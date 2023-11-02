College of Mount Saint Vincent and Saint Joseph’s Medical Center Announce Naming of the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing

Two Sisters of Charity Sponsored Ministries Join Together in Healthcare Leadership for the Common Good

Michael J. Spicer, President and CEO of Saint Joseph’s Medical Center, and Susan R. Burns, PhD, President of the College of Mount Saint Vincent, sign the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing agreement.

The College of Mount Saint Vincent and Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers are proud to announce the naming of the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing at Mount Saint Vincent, supported by a $2.5 million donation from the hospital.

This new partnership will help develop several modern nursing education initiatives at the Mount, including expanded research and clinical opportunities, student scholarships, and support for faculty—all in recognition of the shared charism instilled in us by our mutual foundresses, the Sisters of Charity of New York.

Both the Mount and Saint Joseph’s are united in the enduring history of the Sisters of Charity—having both been founded by the Congregation in 1847 and 1888, respectively. The Sisters have long served the people of New York as nurses and healthcare professionals. The naming of the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing and the inventive new partnership only further imbues the Charism of Charity among our local communities of the Bronx, Westchester, and beyond.

“Mount Saint Vincent has been training caring, competent nurses for decades—first in partnership with St. Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing, and now through the College’s own program that has consistently graduated some of New York’s best nursing professionals since the program resumed in 1975. We are so grateful for the support of Saint Joseph’s and their commitment to ensuring skilled nurses will be available when and where we need them—today, tomorrow, and in the years to come.”

— Dr. Susan R. Burns, President of the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Like many states around the country, New York is struggling with a nursing shortage following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A high turnover rate in the field—coupled with a spike in baby boomer-age retirement—has New York State facing an overall shortage of almost 40,000 nurses by 2030, according to the New York State Department of Health. Luckily, in recent news from the Office of the New York State Comptroller, the nursing workforce is expected to grow by 6% by 2031, with over 200,000 jobs opening each year. However, that still won’t be enough to fill every open nursing position in the state.

The good news?

At the Mount, there are currently 330 students enrolled in the College’s traditional undergraduate nursing curriculum, with an additional 268 students taking part in the accelerated second degree BS in nursing program. The accelerated program offers both in-seat classes at the Mount’s main Riverdale campus as well as a hybrid model at extension sites in Queens and Brooklyn. The College also offers an MS in nursing and an advanced certificate program in family nurse practitioner studies for graduate students interested in expanding their knowledge of nursing practice.

“This exciting new relationship between Saint Joseph’s and the Mount is a unique opportunity to shape the future of both organizations. For over 135 years, Saint Joseph’s has been providing high-quality care, and I cannot think of a better partner than the College of Mount Saint Vincent to develop high-caliber and compassionate nurses. I am even more proud that, together, we get to expand upon the legacy of the Sisters of Charity.”

— Michael J. Spicer, President and CEO of Saint Joseph’s Medical Center

The Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing will provide Mount students with the opportunity to complement their liberal arts education with the practical knowledge and skills required to excel in the healthcare industry. The collaboration with the Mount will serve as a mission-based model between higher education and healthcare in service for the common good. Mount Saint Vincent will greatly expand clinical placement opportunities for its students at Saint Joseph’s—including a new “preferred employer” program advertised to all Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing graduates.

In turn, Saint Joseph’s Medical Center, which specializes in patient-centered, quality-focused inpatient and outpatient care, will gain a plethora of opportunities for its employees. Qualified Saint Joseph’s employees will gain access to preferential enrollment consideration and up to a 20% discounted tuition rate in all Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing programs. Additionally, qualified employees will be considered for honorary adjunct professorships with the Mount.

Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing students who commit to full-time employment at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center for no less than five years upon graduation will also have access to $25,000 in loan repayment opportunities.

The signing ceremony was attended by local community and political leaders. From left to right: Lisa Reyes, Deputy Director of Communications for the City of Yonkers; Jim Landy, Chair of the Saint Joseph’s Medical Center Board of Trustees; Michael J. Spicer, President and CEO of Saint Joseph’s Medical Center; Susan R. Burns, PhD, President of the College of Mount Saint Vincent; Andrea Stewart-Cousins, President Pro Tempore and Majority Leader of the New York State Senate; Catherine Healy-Sharbaugh, Dean of Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer for the College of Mount Saint Vincent; and Donna Dodge, SC, President of the Sisters of Charity of New York.

In Fall 2021, Mount Saint Vincent opened the doors to Aquino Hall—an integrated building of student residential space and state-of-the-art simulation laboratories for students in the health professions. It was named in honor of one the Mount’s most illustrious and influential alumnae, Corazon C. Aquino ’53, who served as the first female president of the Philippines. Through instructional technologies—including state-of-the-art patient simulators, live-action simulation, and observation areas—the laboratories housed on the first two floors of Aquino Hall allow students to practice and master the essential skills needed for several nursing specializations.

All nursing programs will be directed under the leadership of Catherine Healy-Sharbaugh, Dean of Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer at Mount Saint Vincent. Dr. Healy-Sharbaugh was just recently named to her new position this past June, having served as a full-time professor at the Mount prior to her appointment. She is an experienced family nurse practitioner and nurse educator who has served in a variety of roles as a healthcare leader with a demonstrated history of working in higher education, at nonprofit organizations, and at some of the nation’s top hospitals.

“The naming of the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing, the generous gift made by the hospital, and the deeply transformational opportunities that will abound are thrilling pieces of news for our students, alumnae/i, faculty, and the entire College. The Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing will empower future crucial nursing education that addresses social determinants of health, improves population health, and promotes health equity. This altruistic act will fulfill the dreams and launch the careers of thousands of young people who might not have otherwise had the opportunity to pursue a nursing degree. We are immensely grateful for the generosity and confidence of Saint Joseph’s Medical Center and their efforts to further catalyze nursing research, education, and service to those in need.”

— Dr. Catherine Healy-Sharbaugh, Dean of Nursing at the College of Mount Saint Vincent

And, of course, the naming of the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing does not solely benefit Mount students and Saint Joseph’s Medical Center employees. There will be a tremendous positive impact on our local communities—especially for the City of Yonkers.

“The fantastic news of the new collaboration between these two long-standing local institutions supports further economic development in Yonkers and the surrounding areas, which will create hundreds of jobs for local residents.”

— Michael Spano, Mayor of the City of Yonkers

An agreement-signing ceremony was held on November 1 at the Mount Saint Vincent campus and was attended by leadership from both the Mount and Saint Joseph’s, representatives from the Sisters of Charity, Bronx and Yonkers legislators, and local community members. For more information on applying to the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, visit our website.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.

About Saint Joseph’s Medical Center

Since 1888, Saint Joseph’s Medical Center has served Yonkers and the surrounding communities of Westchester and New York City with patient-centered, quality-focused inpatient and outpatient care, including specialized programs such as orthopedics, cardiology, family medicine, geriatrics, advanced emergency treatment, state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging, ambulatory surgery, inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services, and a network of primary care services serving Westchester, the Bronx, and Manhattan. Its Saint Vincent’s Hospital Westchester division in Harrison offers a comprehensive range of mental health, addiction, and residential programs serving Westchester and New York City.