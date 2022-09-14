Come One, Come All: Reunion and Homecoming Weekend is Back!

Celebrations Kick Off One Month from Today

Calling all alumnae/i, students, families, trustees, employees, and community members: Reunion and Homecoming Weekend is just around the corner!

There’s no better place to gather and reminisce with classmates and friends both old and new than at the #RightPlaceOnTheRiver—and Reunion and Homecoming Weekend is the perfect time to do just that.

We are thrilled to announce that the College will host this year’s Reunion and Homecoming Weekend from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16, 2022.

This year, class years ending in “2” and “7” will celebrate milestone reunions—with the Class of 1972 receiving special honors for their Golden Jubilee. But all class years are invited—and encouraged—to attend the Weekend’s festivities.

Weekend guests are encouraged to return to the College’s riverfront campus to experience the Mount at its most vibrant time of year. The leaves of the Palisades and glistening Hudson River provide the perfect backdrop for the Mount community to come together in celebration of the past, present, and future.

Reunion and Homecoming Weekend includes events for everyone, kicking off with the Cruise Down Memory Lane on Friday evening. Alums will cruise up the Hudson River—sailing under the George Washington Bridge, north past the Mount’s campus with a once-in-a-lifetime view of the Founders Hall bell tower, and then continue south around the Statue of Liberty.

Attendees will return to campus for a full slate of events on Saturday, including an opportunity to have coffee with President Susan R. Burns; a chance to explore the Mount’s campus and our newest upgrades; the celebratory White and Gold Luncheon; the Homecoming Festival for young alums, students, and families; a Women’s Soccer game against St. Joseph’s-Brooklyn (Go Dolphins!); presentations by our faculty experts; class gatherings; the Golden Jubilee Mass; dinner reception; and dessert hour.

This year’s dinner reception on Saturday evening will celebrate 175 years since Mount Saint Vincent’s early founding as the Academy by the Sisters of Charity in 1847—and attendees will have the opportunity to reflect on the past 175 years of history and look forward to the next 175 and beyond.

And to share in their own Dolphin spirit, students will gather in the Peter J. Sharp Athletic and Recreation Center on Saturday night to join in Mount Madness—the kick-off to the 2022-2023 Men’s and Women’s Basketball seasons.

Talk about a full weekend of ’phintastic events—we’re excited just thinking about all of it!

Reunion and Homecoming Weekend will conclude on Sunday morning with the Farewell Brunch and presentation of the 2022 Distinguished Alumnae/i Service Award to Jeannine Mally Glazewski ’72. Not only is Jeannine celebrating her 50th Reunion this year, but she has been instrumental in keeping the Class of 1972 connected to the Mount—serving as their Class Fund Agent for decades and spearheading both giving and engagement efforts among her friends and classmates. The award will be presented by her sister and fellow Mount alum, Michelle Mally ’70. We are delighted to honor Jeannine with this award.

We’re looking forward to what is sure to be a memorable weekend, full of time to reminisce with classmates, learn about what continues to make the Mount the Right Place on the River, and plenty of opportunities to cheer for the white and the gold—and we hope you are too!

To find out more information on Reunion and Homecoming Weekend events, including the links to register and submit your proof of COVID-19 vaccination, click here.

Questions? Contact the Office of Alumnae/i Relations and Giving.

Please note: All alums, students, friends, families, and guests (ages 5 and up) joining us for Reunion and Homecoming Weekend events are required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

