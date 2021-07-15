Commencement: Making History

Live and In Person!

They’ve done it! Our Class of 2021 and Class of 2020 graduates have received their honors and awards and walked across the stage in the Commencement tent—despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the Class of 2020’s celebratory moment was put on hold, their time has come a year later. And it was all made possible by the Mount Saint Vincent community, who made great strides to keep each other healthy.

The Class of 2021 celebrated their moment of glory in four ceremonies—Undergraduate Nursing and Accelerated and Graduate Nursing on Friday, May 21 and Biology, Biochemistry, Chemistry, General Science, Psychology, Sociology, Accounting, Business Administration, Communication, Data Analytics, Economics, English, Fine Arts, History, Interdisciplinary Studies, Mathematics, Modern Languages and Literatures, Philosophy, Public Policy, Religious Studies, Studio Art, Teacher Education, Visual Arts and Experimental Media, M.B.A., and Master of Science on Saturday, May 22. The exceptionally resilient Class of 2020 returned to campus Thursday, June 24.

We are so proud of our resilient graduates who transitioned to online learning efficiently in the Spring 2020, then bravely and carefully reunited with their classmates and faculty in-person in Fall 2021. Watch the livestream recordings of their ceremonies and view photos from their historic Commencement ceremonies.

Class of 2020

Watch the Recording | View Photos

—

Class of 2021 Undergraduate Nursing

Watch the Recording | View Photos

Class of 2021 Accelerated and Graduate Nursing

Watch the Recording | View Photos

Class of 2021 Biology, Biochemistry, Chemistry, General Science, Psychology, Sociology

Watch the Recording | View Photos

Class of 2021 Accounting, Business Administration, Communication, Data Analytics, Economics, English, Fine Arts, History, Interdisciplinary Studies, Mathematics, Modern Languages and Literatures, Philosophy, Public Policy, Religious Studies, Studio Art, Teacher Education, Visual Arts and Experimental Media, M.B.A., Master of Science

Watch the Recording | View Photos

With goodness and discipline and knowledge last year, this year, and always—congratulations!

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.