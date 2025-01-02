Curtain Call

Mount Professor Brings Creative Vision to Life Onstage

An original play penned by a member of the University of Mount Saint Vincent faculty was recently featured in a staged reading hosted by TheaterWorks, a subdivision of the Working Theater Group, a theater education company in New York City.

Happy Tails, A Dramedy in One Act, written by Associate Professor of Communication and Chair of the Division of Communication, Art, and Media Brad Crownover, was one of eight plays read onstage by professional actors for an enthusiastic audience on Sunday, December 15.

The event marked an important milestone in the ongoing creative journey of Dr. Crownover, who has been teaching communication and theatre at the Mount since 2005, and more recently has overseen the Mount’s theatre and performing arts programs.

“It was an honor to be accepted by TheaterWorks,” Dr. Crownover said. “I enjoyed working with fellow playwrights and learning more about the craft. Plus, it was exciting to see my work performed in a professional setting.”

TheaterWorks provides opportunities for unpublished creative artists to develop short plays inspired by their personal experiences. Supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts, and other prestigious cultural organizations, TheaterWorks allows emerging playwrights to collaborate with seasoned actors and directors and to see their work performed in a professional theater setting.

For Dr. Crownover, who describes himself as “more of a performer than a playwright,” being welcomed into a company of actors and playwrights validated the numerous artistic efforts he’s made over the years.

“I’ve dabbled in various genres, including poetry and comedic essays,” he said, adding that, last year, one of his earlier plays was produced by the Actors Conservatory Theater. “I started working on Happy Tails over the summer, and when I felt it was nearly ready, I applied for this workshop. It was very competitive, and I was thrilled to learn I’d been accepted into the program.”

The staged reading of Happy Tails is just the latest chapter in Dr. Crownover’s multifaceted career. As he continues to write, perform, and direct, his work serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative impact of storytelling—on both the storyteller and the audience. Asked to recall a high point in the staged reading, he said:

“Hearing the laughter of the audience and watching two phenomenal actors bring my characters to life.”

In his role on the Mount faculty, Dr. Crownover fosters a vibrant and supportive environment for student artists in teaching as well as directing campus productions.

“Participating in live theater keeps me fresh and engaged,” he explained. “I hope my creative pursuits can serve as a source of encouragement for my students and inspire confidence as they explore their own creative potential.”

Dr. Crownover’s dual role as a teacher and a working artist keeps him in tune with his students’ artistic process and allows him to authentically encourage their own creative goals.

“When teaching courses in acting, theatre-making and storytelling, I enjoy inviting students into a creative space where we can develop and discuss new work. I see myself as a fellow traveler on the road to a more creative and artistic lifestyle.”

