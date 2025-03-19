Dancing Up Fifth Avenue

University of Mount Saint Vincent Marches in 264th NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade

While Dolphins are typically accustomed to swimming, Vinny and his lads swapped the waves of the Hudson River for the streets of Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue this March as they made their way north in this year’s NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade!

For the third year in a row, the University of Mount Saint Vincent was honored to have representatives from the institution be invited to participate in the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which took place on Monday, March 17.

The longest-standing (and largest!) St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world, the annual celebration of Irish heritage and the story of Saint Patrick graced the streets of New York City for the 264th consecutive year.

Damp weather didn’t stop a crowd of over one million people from lining Fifth Avenue to watch the thousands of marchers (including students, staff, and alums of the Mount) as they made their way north past St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Central Park to the resonating sound of pipes and drums.

Members of the Mount’s marching contingent started the day with shenanigans and good company as they gathered for a traditional hot Irish breakfast at St. Pat’s Bar and Grill NYC. At breakfast, we were proud to honor author and columnist Frank Barry, who gave an engaging talk to members of the Mount community on the history of the Irish who built New York City. President Susan R. Burns, PhD even presented Frank with his very own ceremonial key to Fonthill Castle!

After fueling up for the day and getting their walking shoes ready, the University of Mount Saint Vincent representatives gathered on East 46th Street between Madison and Vanderbilt Avenues around 1 PM to get into marching formation. Luckily no ponchos or umbrellas were needed—the luck o’ the Irish was with us because the rain subsided!

Were you donning your green beads, Aran sweaters, and shamrock headbands on Fifth Avenue? Or maybe you watched the television broadcast from the comfort of your own home across the country? We hope you cheered for the white and the gold as we strolled past!

Want to view photos from this year’s breakfast and parade? Check out our digital album.

