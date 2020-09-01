Dolphin Difference Coalition

The College of Mount Saint Vincent’s Department of Athletics and Recreation is proud to announce the Dolphin Difference Coalition, a formation that will comprise of student athletes, administrators, coaches, and other campus constituents.

Among the student athletes that make up the heart of the Dolphin Difference Coalition are Aria Rheams ’22 (Women’s Basketball), Dorian Robinson ’23 (Men’s Basketball), T.J Starks ’24 (Golf), Lakisha Camacho ’23 (Softball), Tyler Paulino ’22 (Baseball), Alyssa Santeramo ’22 (Women’s Soccer), Gabriela Aparicio ’23 (Women’s Volleyball), Mia Peters ’22 (Women’s Lacrosse), and Nana-Kofi Agyekum ’21 (Men’s Lacrosse).

“I’m honored to be a part of such a great team full of student athletes who want to be a part of something special. All of the people that I’ve been able to work with have a vision for a better society and a better life for all people,” Dorian said. “I’m just blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of it.”

The goal of the Dolphin Difference Coalition is to seek tangible ways to actively and constructively combat racism and other forms of hate speech, both on our Riverdale campus and in the greater New York City area. The College wants its student athletes to have a voice while leading others off the field or court, just like they do on it. The Coalition will also aid and support ongoing campus-wide efforts, as well as proposing and implementing new initiatives.

“I think that the coalition is a great step forward in fighting against a lot of the racial injustice that we see in the world around us,” Aria said. “I believe that everyone has the capacity to foster change, no matter how small.”

The Coalition is working on a number of initiatives to kick off the 2020-2021 academic school year, with the first scheduled event taking place on Friday, September 11. Additional events will be shared with the Mount community when they are available.

