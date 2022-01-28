Donations, Support Continues for Those Affected by Tragic Twin Parks Fire

A push for donations and support for those affected by the Twin Park tragedy started less than a week ago, but culminated Tuesday with supplies for families need—and a message of hope and love from Bronx elementary school students.

It was part of an even larger effort, led by Andrew Curiel and Kylee McGrane, both graduates of the College of Mount Saint Vincent, and both founders of their own nonprofits.



Curiel’s “Be You, Stay True” program, teamed with McGrane’s “Moment of Magic Foundation.” They put together bags for families at the Twin Parks apartment building with essential items, games and puzzles for kids and gift cards—all in bravery bags.

It was all delivered on Tuesday, with St. Helena school also collecting more than $1,000 in donations for victims.

