Don’t Let Student Aid Get Schooled

A Not-So-Beautiful Bill: UMSV Voices Matter Now More Than Ever in the Fight To Protect Student Aid

One, Big Beautiful Bill? More like big consequences…

Federal student aid is in serious danger. At the University of Mount Saint Vincent, our students and their families rely on student aid to help them move all ways forward in pursuit of their dreams.

But all that could soon change.

Congress is currently considering legislation—the One Big, Beautiful Bill—that could significantly impact how our students and families pay for college. While the bill claims to reduce student loan debt and increase accountability (which we’re all for!), it may also do something far less helpful: limit access to higher education for the students who need it most.

That’s where we draw the line.

Here’s what you need to know:

Graduate PLUS Loans, which help cover essential living expenses like housing, food, and clothing for grad students, could be eliminated.

, which help cover essential living expenses like housing, food, and clothing for grad students, could be eliminated. Likewise, borrowing limits for Graduate PLUS Loans could be lowered, and caps could be placed on lifetime borrowing—making it harder for students to plan long-term.

New, per-child limits could be placed on Parent PLUS Loans, which many families rely on to support their children's education.

, which many families rely on to support their children’s education. Subsidized federal loans —the kind that don’t accrue interest while you’re in school—could be eliminated.

—the kind that don’t accrue interest while you’re in school—could be eliminated. Pell Grant eligibility could be restricted, putting vital financial support out of reach for the students with the most need.

…and those are just a few of the student aid programs at risk.

For nearly two centuries, UMSV has expanded access to education—serving as a powerful engine for social and economic mobility. The One Big, Beautiful Bill seeks to limit that access, and—to that—we simply say: no.

Our mission is simple, yet powerful: In the spirit of Saints Vincent de Paul and Elizabeth Ann Seton, we foster an understanding of our common humanity, a commitment to human dignity, and a full appreciation of our obligations to each other.

We are an institution rooted in opportunity. We are values-driven and proudly inclusive. And we know that education has the power to transform lives. That’s why Congress should be making reforms that open doors for student support—not close them.

That leaves us with one essential question: why would we undo the progress we’ve made in making college more accessible, affordable, and equitable for our students?

Agree with us? Here’s what you can do:

Speak up and contact your representatives. Make it clear: the One Big, Beautiful Bill, in its current form, threatens to lock opportunity behind a closed gate. And we won’t stand for that.

Lawmakers need to hear from the people who will be most affected: students, families, faculty, staff, board members, and the communities who support them. Call, email, or tag your elected officials and let them know that higher education should be a launchpad, not a luxury.

The Mount community has always stood together when it matters most. This is one of those times. Let’s protect access. Let’s protect our students’ futures. And let’s make sure college stays within reach—not out of bounds.

Tuition Impossible? Not on our watch.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.