Empowering Latinx Voices

Dean Fernando Mendoza Selected by HACU for Elite Leadership Program

The University of Mount Saint Vincent’s Dean of Students, Fernando Mendoza, has been named to an elite cohort of the Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities’ (HACU) Enlace Mid-Level Leadership Program for 2024. Dean Mendoza will join 53 fellow participants from across the country who were selected for the program that begins this Fall.

The six-month leadership development program for college and university professionals is designed to increase the number, variety, and quality of Latinx talent in leadership positions at Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) and in higher education overall. Dean Mendoza is one of only two New Yorkers to be selected this year.

Dean Mendoza has been involved with undergraduate student life and student affairs for nearly two decades.

“Serving students has been my life’s work,” he said. “I love what I do, whether it’s mentoring, advocating, or promoting leadership development. The Enlace Program will provide opportunities for me to learn more and do more in the DEI space, especially for the advancement of opportunities for Latinx students.”

The program will put Dean Mendoza shoulder-to-shoulder with a diverse and talented group of colleagues with similar experiences in academia.

“I’m looking forward to networking and learning with these colleagues, not only to help me grow as a professional, but to expand the leadership opportunities for the students I serve,” Dean Mendoza elaborated.

Nominated by President Susan R. Burns and Provost and Dean of Faculty Lynne Bongiovanni, Dean Mendoza had been unaware of the Enlace Program until he learned he was selected for the new cohort.

“When given the opportunity to nominate a colleague to participate in the HACU Enlace Program, there was no better representative of UMSV than Dean Mendoza,” President Burns expressed. “As a Hispanic-Serving Institution—and a Minority-Serving Institution—the University is proud of our commitment to serving students who have the motivation and drive to continue their education, but who may not have the support and guidance of family members with a college degree. Dean Mendoza strives to meet our students where they are and serves as an advocate and exemplar for our learners and members of the UMSV community. I am eager for all Dean Mendoza will learn as a participant in the Enlace Program, and I extend my congratulations to him for his selection to such a prestigious cohort!”

Dean Mendoza and fellow members of the 2024-2025 cohort will participate in programming that includes academic and student affairs management; regional institutional accreditation; diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI); and higher education advocacy issues. The sessions will be delivered through a series of online meetings and in-person sessions that will take place in November at HACU’s Annual Conference in Aurora, Colorado and in April 2025 at the National Capitol Forum in Washington, DC. The program culminates with a graduation ceremony.

Dean Mendoza said the opportunity to serve the Mount’s robust Hispanic population is the source of great satisfaction.

“I was adopted as a young child brought to the US from Bolivia for medical reasons,” he said. “I was taken in by a loving family and a mom who raised me to accept life and live it to the fullest. I am grateful for my upbringing and proud of my past as it really highlights my story—both where I am from and how far I have come.”

Provost Bongiovanni shared a little more about Dean Mendoza’s work at the University:

“For the last ten years, Dean Mendoza—or Fern, as he’s often called by his students and colleagues—has been involved in nearly every aspect of student affairs programming here at the Mount. He is a role model for our students; someone who they go to both when they need help and when they have something to celebrate. Whether at noon or at midnight—Dean Mendoza is always there to support and problem solve. I hope Dean Mendoza’s participation in the Enlace Program will only give him the skills to further develop as an administrative leader on campus, and I’m looking forward to learning from him as he brings back new research and practices to his colleagues and students.”

Dean Mendoza joined the Mount in 2014 as the Associate Director for Student Activities, Leadership, and Commuter Life. Since then, he’s climbed the ranks to his current position as Dean of Students. He is a popular figure on campus who can still be seen supporting nearly every club, team, and activity on campus. He is a marathon runner and the father of a 14-year-old daughter, and last Winter he presented a TEDx Talk hosted by the Mount. His adoptive family includes siblings from Vietnam and Afghanistan.

“I’m focused on providing representation for all students, but especially for those who come from rough backgrounds with limited resources,” Dean Mendoza shared. “Historically, Latinx people are the forgotten ones at the table. A great many of the students I work with are first generation, with families that are struggling to make ends meet. I want to bridge that gap so they have a voice and an opportunity to contribute their unique gifts.”

