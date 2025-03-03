For the Love of the Game

UMSV Unveils State-of-the-Art Esports Arena with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The University of Mount Saint Vincent’s newest varsity sport recently received its very own space for practice and competition as the Department of Athletics and Recreation unveiled an all-new esports lab and arena this past February.

Nestled on the first floor of Founders Hall across from Benedict’s lounge and gathering space, the esports arena features state-of-the-art gaming equipment, including Playstation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC—all housed in 18 gaming stations. The venue also includes the “center stage” feature, allowing for a team of up to six players to compete at once.

The Mount celebrated the new space on Wednesday, February 26 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event was attended by Mount community members—including students, staff, faculty, and alums alike—and featured remarks from both President Susan R. Burns and Associate Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Phil Stern. Additionally, the event spotlighted top-ranked players from the University’s NBA2K and Rivals of Aether teams and provided students with the first opportunity to experience the brand-new gaming space.

“This state-of-the-art facility represents a significant step forward for our University, providing our students with cutting-edge resources to explore the rapidly growing world of competitive gaming,” said President Burns in her remarks at the ribbon cutting. “Esports is more than just a game; it is a dynamic field that fosters teamwork, strategic thinking, and technological proficiency. Our new lab will not only serve as a hub for competitive play, but also as a space for learning, innovation, and community building.”

The launch of esports at the Mount is evidence of the University’s commitment to following and completing strategic goals and initiatives as part of the 2022-2025 Strategic Plan. The Plan included an effort to expand athletic programs based on student interest and cost-benefit analysis—enhancing co-curricular programs while maintaining data-driven processes to ensure sustainable growth.

“Our new facility will serve as a home for our esports team, housed under the athletics umbrella at UMSV,” Phil reflected. “Our team will have all the resources that our traditional athletic teams use to recruit new players. Additionally, I would like to thank Dr. Burns for bringing this idea to me, and to my collaborative team at UMSV for bringing this concept into fruition.”

The University’s NBA2K team is currently #1 in the Unified Pro-AM Association (UPA) College League. NBA2K team captains Logan Phillips and Jackson Showalter are ranked #1 in the league for guard and center, respectively. Rivals team captain Daniel Garcia is top 50 in world rankings.

“It’s really exciting to be coaching the UMSV team,” Esports Head Coach Jadd Schmeltzer shared during the ceremony. “We recruited talented players for the team from Kansas City, Ohio, and New York City. It’s going to be a fun journey.”

As the arena officially opens its doors, the University of Mount Saint Vincent is poised to become a leader in collegiate esports, offering students the resources and environment to excel in both gaming and education.

“I feel excited about the new esports lab,” shared Joel Lopez, one of the esports student-athletes at the Mount. “Coach Schmeltzer told me about the opportunity for me to go back to school and be a part of this new team he’s building. My professional career is also in esports. I love gaming—as well as teaching and coaching it, so it made sense for me to be a part of the process of getting this arena open.”

Mount community members are encouraged to follow along with the esports team as they expand their team, competitions, and areas of play—moving all ways forward in this growing and exciting new field. Thank you to all who ‘played’ a part (no pun intended) in getting the esports arena built and ready for action!

