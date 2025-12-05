From Belfast to the Bronx

Jamie Barron, Study USA Exchange Student at UMSV, Finds Community and New Opportunity

When James (Jamie) Barron left his home in Donegal, Ireland this past August, he knew he was stepping into a year that would challenge him, stretch him outside his comfort zone, and broaden his perspectives. What he didn’t know—and what he couldn’t have imagined—was just how transformative that year would become.

Jamie is one of 60 students from Northern Ireland in the 2025-2026 cohort of Study USA, a prestigious and highly competitive program managed by the British Council on behalf of the Department for the Economy. Since its launch in 1994, Study USA has brought more than 2,000 students from Northern Ireland to partner institutions across the United States. The program was originally created to support the Northern Ireland peace process, using educational and cultural exchange as a bridge for understanding, opportunity, and shared experience.

Three decades later, Study USA continues to flourish. This year’s group includes students from South Eastern Regional College, Queen’s University Belfast (where Jamie studies), St. Mary’s University College, Belfast Metropolitan College, and Ulster University. With annual support exceeding €2 million from United States partner institutions, each participant receives a comprehensive scholarship that covers tuition and fees, on-campus housing, dining, books, transatlantic flights, and a £1,000 bursary to support living and travel expenses for the year.

Jamie is the second student to study at the Mount as part of the Study USA program.

“The Study USA program is an extraordinary opportunity—both for students from Northern Ireland who come to the Mount and for our own students who gain the opportunity to study abroad in Ireland,” said Dr. Gabrielle Occhiogrosso, Vice Provost and Dean of the Undergraduate College. “These exchanges broaden worldviews, strengthen cultural understanding, and allow students to see themselves and their academic paths in new ways. When I visited Belfast last year, it was clear how deeply committed the British Council and our partner institutions are to creating experiences that transform students’ lives. We are proud to continue building on that partnership.”

Now, nearly four months into this academic year at the University of Mount Saint Vincent, Jamie is navigating life in New York City and has become an active member of the Mount community. His story offers a window into the power of international education—and the unique spirit that defines the Study USA program.

“It’s a remarkable opportunity so far,” Jamie reflected. “Study USA is designed to help students grow, to give us new experiences and independence. For me, it felt like the perfect next step in my educational and personal journey.”

Before coming to the Bronx, Jamie already made a big leap: moving from rural Donegal to the bustling university environment in Belfast to study computer science at Queen’s. The shift had been significant, but he embraced it.

“I felt a sense of accomplishment getting used to Belfast after growing up in the countryside,” Jamie explained. “And I didn’t want that growth to stop. I thought a year abroad would push me even further.”

What he never expected was to end up in New York City.

“Honestly, Study USA is usually portrayed as a rural campus experience, and coming from a small town, that felt familiar,” Jamie chuckled. “I didn’t picture myself in New York at all. But after my matching interview, I was placed at the Mount—and I’m so thankful. Living here has completely changed my mind about city life. I love how busy and alive it is.”

Though he had visited the United States before—with trips to both Florida and Boston to see family—nothing compared to the scale, energy, and sheer possibility of New York.

“You grow up hearing about New York and seeing it in films,” said Jamie. “To actually live here for a year is incredible.”

Jamie’s first impressions of the Mount surprised him. After expecting the intensity of city living at every turn, he found something different.

“I loved how much greenery there is on campus. Riverdale feels quieter and more peaceful than I had imagined. And Founders Hall looks a lot like the main building at Queen’s University Belfast, so I felt right at home.”

It was that blend of familiarity and novelty that helped ease Jamie’s transition to life in NYC—even as he navigated the considerable differences between higher education in Ireland and the states. At Queen’s, lecture halls could hold more than 100 students, making it harder to build relationships with faculty or classmates. At the Mount, he found a completely different learning environment.

“The class sizes here are much more tight-knit,” Jamie said. “It’s easier to get to know your professors, and, quite frankly, it’s easier to learn this way.”

He also appreciated how vibrant the campus community felt—something he hadn’t experienced at the same scale in Belfast.

“At home, most students head home on the weekends and you don’t see a lot of university-branded clothing. Here, so many people wear UMSV gear. There’s a strong sense of pride and spirit.”

With that in mind, Jamie wasted no time getting involved. This Fall, he joined the Business of Sports Club and the Waves of Christ, and he volunteered on a Midnight Run through his First-Year Experience course. Each opportunity helped him build new connections, explore new interests, and experience American campus culture firsthand.

And his academic schedule is equally as rigorous. In addition to his coding class, he’s taking statistics, public speaking, principles of management, and Italian—a mix that would be impossible under his computer science curriculum at Queen’s.

“I love that I can study such a wide range of subjects here,” Jamie said. “It’s helped me think about my future in different ways.”

When he’s not in class or attending club meetings, Jamie can often be found in the UMSV fitness center or venturing into Manhattan to explore museums, visit Central Park, see a film, or simply soak up the atmosphere of the City. And, of course, he makes time to stay connected with loved ones at home through video calls.

Some of Jamie’s most memorable moments so far have happened beyond campus. One highlight was a weekend trip to Las Vegas with other Study USA students—an adventure that included renting a car and driving to Zion National Park in Utah.

Closer to campus, he counts Reunion and Homecoming Weekend among his favorite memories—one of many aspects of American college life that was completely new to him.

“We don’t have anything like that in Ireland,” Jamie shared. “Seeing the community come together for an entire weekend of spirit and events was really cool.”

But, perhaps the most meaningful part of Jamie’s year abroad has been the shift in mindset it has sparked.

“Studying abroad has reshaped my goals. Seeing a new business landscape and hearing from professors and guest speakers has made me rethink what’s possible for my career. It’s inspiring.”

Living in NYC has also helped him see his own culture with fresh eyes.

“Weirdly, I’ve learned more about us Irish here in New York than back at home,” Jamie said. “Things I thought were normal are actually unique to us. I love talking to friends and professors about home—things like explaining Gaelic football and teaching Irish phrases like ‘What’s the craic?’ or ‘Sláinte.’”

Looking ahead, he hopes to take the best parts of his year at the Mount back home with him.

“I want to bring the same level of activity I’ve gotten used to in the states back home with me,” reflected Jamie. “Here, I’m always looking for something to do—going into the City, going to a sports game, going to a concert. I want to keep that mentality wherever I end up.”

He’s also been inspired by what he describes as the ‘American mindset of self-improvement.’

“I love the attitude here of working hard and becoming your best self. It’s not as strong back home—sometimes you can feel judged for trying something different. I want to keep that mindset with me.”

It’s clear that, so far, Jamie’s time at the Mount has been far more than just the start of a year abroad—it’s been a time of growth, reflection, and possibility. From finding a second home at the Mount to gaining a deeper understanding of both Irish and American culture, he’s been embracing every opportunity this experience has to offer.

And as he continues his journey in New York, one thing is clear: the lessons, friendships, and memories he’s collecting will stay with him long after he returns to Ireland.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.