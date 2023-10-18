Getting Down to Business

Annual Alumnae/i and Business Partner Networking Event Slated for October 25

It’s no secret that more than 17,000 students have graduated from the College of Mount Saint Vincent over our deep, 175-year history. Whether they graduated 5 or 50 years ago, they came to the Mount full of promise and hope. While here, they prepared for a career—not just a job.

Many of our Mount alums have gone on to study at the finest graduate and professional schools in the nation. Others have entered the workforce and become leaders and innovators in the global community.

Whether working as executives, accountants, marketing specialists, business analysts, lawyers, producers, news anchors, economists, CEOs (the list goes on…)—our alums are proud to be Mount Made.

Just one week from today, many of our accomplished alums who have entered the business world—along with other industry leaders—will return to campus for the annual Alumnae/i and Business Partner Networking Event in Smith Hall on Wednesday, October 25 at 6 p.m.

The event, which is sponsored by the CMSV Accounting Society, invites participants to meet and mingle with professionals from an array of industries. Companies in attendance include:

If you’re a current CMSV student who is ambitious and motivated to begin your search for an internship or job—this is the event from you! Employers from regional and global companies will be looking for qualified candidates. So, bring your resume, come ready with questions, and dress to impress!

We’ll see you there!

