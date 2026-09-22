Growing University, Growing Impact

UMSV Earns National Recognition in U.S. News & World Report’s 2027 Best Colleges Rankings

There’s a new name on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the best Regional Universities in the northeast—and it’s one you know well.

We’re proud to share that the University of Mount Saint Vincent has once again earned recognition in U.S. News & World Report’s 2027 Best Colleges rankings, marking an exciting milestone in the Mount’s continued growth and evolution as one of the nation’s best higher education institutions.

For the first time, UMSV is ranked among Regional Universities North—a classification that places the Mount alongside larger and more comprehensive universities throughout the region. Mount Saint Vincent came in among the top 100 regional universities throughout 11 states—Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont—tied at #64 overall.

And, of course, UMSV continues to stand out in an area closest to the heart of our mission: social mobility.

The Mount is tied for #13 among Top Performers on Social Mobility in the Regional Universities North category—demonstrating that, even among a new and expanded group of peers, UMSV remains a leader in creating access, advancing opportunity, and helping students transform their potential into possibility.

We think that deserves a resounding round of applause!

“Higher education is an investment in a student’s future, and we’re proud to recognize the institutions that continue to raise the bar for academic excellence,” said LaMont Jones, EdD, managing editor for education at U.S. News. “The Best Colleges rankings celebrate schools that demonstrate outstanding commitment to student success, providing prospective families with a roadmap to discover high-performing institutions that align with their specific academic, career and personal goals.”

U.S. News publishes the Best Colleges rankings each year to provide prospective students and their families with the comparative merits of the undergraduate programs at America’s colleges and universities. The rankings, which date back to 1983, offer detailed information of the institutions and data on factors such as graduation rates and post-graduate earnings.

But this year’s rankings reflect something much larger happening at the Mount.

Following our transition from the College of Mount Saint Vincent to the University of Mount Saint Vincent in 2024—and amid continued growth in enrollment, academic offerings, partnerships, and pathways for learners—UMSV is now classified by U.S. News & World Report as a Regional University, rather than a Regional College.

And we think that’s a fitting recognition for an institution that has been steadily expanding the all the ways we serve our learners while remaining firmly rooted in our mission established by our founders, the Sisters of Charity of New York, nearly 180 years ago.

Further breaking down our new Regional Universities North peer group, UMSV ranks #28 among institutions in New York State, #9 in New York City, and #3 in the Bronx.

The Mount was also tied for #46 among Top Private Colleges in the Regional Universities North category—placing UMSV #16 among ranked private institutions in New York State, #3 in New York City, and #2 in the Bronx.

UMSV also earned the #63 spot among Best Value Schools in the Regional Universities North category.

“This moment reflects just how much the University of Mount Saint Vincent has grown—and how much still lies ahead of us,” shared Mount President Susan R. Burns, PhD. “We are proud to take our place among a new group of peer institutions while remaining unmistakably Mount Saint Vincent: a University where students are known, supported, challenged, and inspired to discover all that they are capable of becoming. Our growth has never been about becoming something different. It is about finding new and innovative ways to live our mission, transform traditions, and to meet our learners when, where, and how they need us. And to see our commitment to social mobility still recognized so prominently among this new group of peers is especially meaningful, as it speaks directly to who we are, who we have always been, and who we will continue to be.”

Across the University, our growth, led by President Burns, is taking shape in new programs, new partnerships, and new pathways designed around the needs of the 21st century learner.

Seton College welcomed its inaugural class in 2024 and celebrated its first graduates in May 2026, advancing a debt-free associate degree model designed to expand access to higher education. The Mount’s new College of Tech and Trade is actively creating pathways that bring career and technical education together with the enduring value of a liberal arts foundation, helping students prepare for both immediate career opportunities and long-term advancement.

Mount Saint Vincent has also continued to broaden what a Mount education can look like. Our new Flex15 program offers a flexible, asynchronous pathway for students balancing college with work and other responsibilities, while new partnerships with organizations including Braven, Santander, and Saxbys are connecting academic learning with career preparation, leadership development, technical skills, internships, and experiential opportunities.

Meanwhile, our partnership with other Catholic institutions of higher education through the CHARISM Alliance is extending the Mount’s reach beyond New York, creating opportunities for students and faculty to learn across institutions, regions, cultures, and disciplines.

Different students. Different pathways. One enduring commitment: All Ways Forward.

“Our evolution as a University allows us to think expansively about what academic excellence and student success can—and should—look like,” explained Provost and Dean of Faculty Lynne Bongiovanni, PhD. “We are growing thoughtfully, building programs and partnerships that respond to the needs of our students while preserving the deeply personal educational experience that has always distinguished the Mount. Whether a student arrives through the traditional four-year program, Seton College, a College of Tech and Trade pathway, or another point of entry, our responsibility is the same: to provide an excellent education and the support necessary for that student to persist, graduate, and thrive.”

And, of all this year’s recognitions, the Mount’s #13 ranking for social mobility offers perhaps the clearest reflection of the University’s mission in action.

For generations, UMSV has opened doors for students for whom a college education can change not only an individual life, but the trajectory of their family and their community. A significant number of students at the Mount are the first in their families to attend college, and about half receive Federal Pell Grants.

But access is only the beginning.

From academic advising and mentoring to career preparation, experiential learning, financial support, and a community grounded in care for the whole person, UMSV surrounds its students with the resources they need to cross the finish line—and to move confidently toward whatever comes next.

The Mount’s continued recognition for social mobility is especially significant in our new ranking category. UMSV is now measured alongside a broader group of regional universities, yet it remains among the leading institutions in the northeast for advancing opportunity for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

That’s not simply a ranking—that’s our mission.

Of course, universities grow, programs evolve, new partnerships take shape, and, yes, ranking categories change. But the heart of the University of Mount Saint Vincent remains constant.

Students are known here. They are welcome here. They are challenged to think critically, lead courageously, serve generously, and discover the many paths their lives might take. Above all, they belong.

Nearly 180 years after the Sisters of Charity of New York first established the Academy of Mount Saint Vincent, their commitment to responding to the signs of the times continues to guide the Mount Saint Vincent forward. Today, that means creating more flexible pathways into higher education, building stronger bridges between education and employment, expanding opportunities for experiential learning, and ensuring that students from every background have the chance not simply to attend college, but to flourish there.

Our peer group may be new, but our purpose is not.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders, and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers, and consumer products and services.