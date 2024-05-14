Hats Off to the ’Phins!

Celebrate with the Class of 2024

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is excited to announce that the 112th Commencement Weekend will take place from May 16-18, 2024.

It’s time to celebrate our grads!

The Class of 2024 took a leap of faith way back when they started their Mount journey in 2020. Our Dolphins said ‘yes’ to attending the Mount in a tumultuous era following the re-launch of in-seat classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But even with the ups and downs, the tosses and turns, and remarkable adaptability, the Class of 2024 came out on top. We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate them and their accomplishments in just a few short days!

Our upcoming Commencement exercises are not only a celebratory occasion for our graduates, but for their families as well. It is the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice—with many students representing the first in their families to earn a postsecondary education. We always say that all dreams are welcome at the Mount, and we’re thrilled to have played a part in helping the Class of 2024 realize theirs.

With our new University designation, we’re excited to offer two Commencement ceremonies this year: our traditional undergraduate ceremony under the tent on the Great Lawn on Saturday, May 18, as well as a new ceremony for those students graduating from the College of Professional and Graduate Studies in Hayes Auditorium on Thursday, May 16. Friday, May 17 will feature the traditional undergraduate Baccalaureate Mass and Hooding Ceremony, as well as the Honors Convocation Awards Ceremony.

Dr. Terry Fulmer, President of The John A. Hartford Foundation, will be our guest speaker at the undergraduate ceremony on May 18. Learn more about Dr. Fulmer by reading our 2024 Commencement Speaker Announcement.

Whether joining us from near or far, we hope you’ll join us in taking your hats off and saluting the Class of 2024!

—

Schedule of Events

Join us as we celebrate our grads! Can’t make it to campus? Not to worry! Click on the livestream links to cheer along from the comfort of your home. And don’t forget to follow us on social media @mountstvincent as we share some behind-the-scenes snapshots of the events!

Thursday, May 16, 2024

Final Bow

Hudson Heights Patio | 2 PM

College of Professional and Graduate Studies Commencement*

Cardinal Hayes Auditorium | 6 PM | Watch live!

*Guests may enter the auditorium at 5 PM. Guest parking is available on campus with a valid parking pass. Parking information was communicated to graduates.

Friday, May 17, 2024

Undergraduate College Ceremony Rehearsal

Cardinal Hayes Auditorium | 11:30 AM

President’s Farewell Picnic

Grace Plaza | 12:15 PM

Undergraduate College Baccalaureate Mass and Hooding Ceremony

Chapel of the Immaculate Conception | 4 PM | Watch live!

Reception/Light Refreshments

Blue Room | 5:30 PM

Honors Convocation Awards Ceremony

Chapel of the Immaculate Conception | 6:15 PM | Watch live!

Saturday, May 18, 2024

Undergraduate College Commencement Ceremony**

Great Lawn | Procession begins at 10 AM | Watch live!

**Guests may enter the tent at 8:30 AM. Guest parking is available off campus at Empire City Casino in Yonkers, NY. Shuttles will be available throughout the day to bring guests to and from campus. Parking information was communicated to graduates.

Final Bow and the President’s Farewell Picnic are reserved only for graduating students, as well as faculty, staff, and administrators—all other Commencement events are open to students and their families. Tickets are not required for any events. Please note that seating for all events is on a first-come, first-served basis—saving seats will not be allowed. Please be sure to obey all vehicle and pedestrian traffic regulations set in place by the Office of Campus Safety and Security.

We look forward welcoming community members from near and far to the Right Place on the River to cheer on our graduates as they celebrate this ’phinomenal achievement. Need directions to the Mount? Check them out here.

—

Looking for additional information? Check out our FAQs! Still have questions? Please email studentaffairs@mountsaintvincent.edu.

Let’s all cheer for the white and the gold as we welcome our newest grads into the Alumnae/i Association!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.