Healing Through Art

Expressive Therapies Summit: Art Therapy Students Present Original Research

In partnership with the College of Mount Saint Vincent, the Expressive Therapies Summit New York will be holding a special symposium on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring student and graduate-generated research and related projects in all of the creative arts.

Join us for this free Facebook Live event!

The inaugural Art Therapy Research Symposium provides a forum where individuals from all arts therapies training programs—including art, drama, music, writing, psychodrama, dance, and play—can present their thesis research projects, share their processes and findings, and take the mystery and fear out of doing arts therapies research.

Patricia St. John, Professor and Chair of the Art Therapy/Counseling Program, will coordinate and moderate the session where four research methodologies— quantitative, qualitative, mixed methods, art-based—will be represented, as well as case studies.

Fourteen current art therapy students and recent graduates have been selected to present their thesis or dissertation research projects—and they are from colleges and universities throughout the United States. Two presentations are by students who recently graduated from the M.S. in Art Therapy/Counseling program at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, Rita Charles ’20 and Andrea Latvis ’20, and one will be presented by Jai V. Bae who graduated from The College of New Rochelle.

Additionally, Robert Wolf, Professor of Art Therapy and Practicum/Internship Coordinator, will be presenting a case study demonstrating “Remote Phototherapy.” Dr. Wolf specializes in the integration of expressive modalities, with in-depth oriented clinical treatment, and has published works in the areas of phototherapy, dream analysis, countertransference, and expressive analysis.

Research is not only necessary for the survival and growth of the arts therapies field, but it also a creative process, much like artmaking, choreography, writing, acting, and composing—it takes passion, dedication, tenacity, and resilience. Doing research can be learned, requires discipline, and must be championed to thrive in an arts-based field.

All are invited to join as our presenters share their self-enriching work, techniques, and research.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.