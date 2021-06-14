Honoring the Exceptionally Resilient

Mount welcomes back Class of 2020 to celebrate in person

The Class of 2020 will be back on campus to receive their honors and awards, and to walk across the stage in the Commencement tent with all the pomp and circumstance they deserve—even if it will be more than a year later due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Celebrating the Class of 2020

Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Watch Live

Globally, college students have faced enormous challenges related to the pandemic—but Mount students have remained diligent. They’ve committed to keep our campus community safe and in-seat, they’ve strived to balance their academics between remote and in-person learning, and they’ve adjusted to a new way of living, in and outside the classroom.

Now, most importantly, our 2020 graduates are finally ready to celebrate their in-person Commencement—and we can’t wait to see them under the tent!

Last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic reached its height, virtual ceremonies and parties—and even special delivery commencement boxes—took the place of crossing the stage and receiving a diploma to the sounds of cheers (and the singing of the White and the Gold) from family and friends.

Unfortunately, the Class of 2020’s celebratory moment was put on pause—their time at the College ended abruptly and they were not able to experience a traditional graduation ceremony. It’s no surprise that many in the Class of 2021 feared the same—their final undergraduate academic year ending with no in-person celebration. But they had the chance to gather and celebrate in person last month, which has furthered the College’s efforts to ensure the Class of 2020 has the same opportunity.

Now, it’s time to welcome the Class of 2020 back to Riverdale. We’re thrilled to share the news that we’ve invited last year’s graduates to celebrate their achievements and walk across the iconic waterfront stage on Thursday, June 24 at 5 p.m.

This exciting news comes after the College made impressive strides to keep the health and well-being of our community its top priority, improving COVID-19 infection rates, while attentively following public health advisories and guidance.

As always, the celebration will be livestreamed for those who cannot physically attend. You may access the livestream session, or may visit our College of Mount Saint Vincent livestream page. We look forward to our community coming together on campus and from afar to cheer on our 2020 graduates as they celebrate this monumental achievement.

With goodness and discipline and knowledge last year, this year, and always—congratulations!

