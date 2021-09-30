Inclusion in Action

Mount Saint Vincent recognized for exceptional commitment to student wellness and safety

At the College of Mount Saint Vincent, we know actions are stronger than words, which is why we’re intentional about our efforts to strengthen the well-being of our entire ‘Phin Family—and our efforts have not gone unnoticed.

We are delighted to share that the College has earned the highly regarded Campus Prevention Network (CPN) Seal of Prevention for the best-in-class digital prevention and wellness programs we deliver to our students.

“This recognition shows that we move beyond compliance—that we encourage students to be part of the safer community and encourage a space where they can feel empowered to discuss concerns and work toward mitigating those concerns,” said Program Coordinator in the Office of Student Affairs Erika Pichardo, Ph.D.

The CPN Seal—presented by Vector Solutions—represents the highest standard for online prevention education, with a rigorous set of criteria. Each recipient of the CPN Seal of Prevention has created a safer, more inclusive campus through comprehensive, evidence-based digital prevention education on issues including sexual assault, alcohol misuse, mental health, and discrimination. The CPN Seal establishes guidelines for discerning quality online prevention education and implementation practices, and positions prevention as central to key institutional outcomes, including: recruitment, student success, retention, and advancement. The selection process is based on the Principles of Effective Prevention Programs and more than one thousand campuses are evaluated on an annual basis to determine eligibility.

“We are excited to name the College of Mount Saint Vincent as a 2021 recipient of the CPN Seal of Prevention,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “The College has demonstrated a true commitment to students by investing in both their academic success inside the classroom, as well as their well-being and experiences outside the classroom—we are proud to recognize them for their exemplary work helping to make college and university communities safer and more inclusive.”

As partners in learning, we’re in this together with our students. To ensure a safe, inclusive, and successful college experience for all, the Mount focuses on not only offering an exceptional academic experience, but provides the necessary student support services and programs. One of the ways we have accomplished this goal is EVERFI—a prevention platform tool that helps the College educate students on policies and procedures, safety protocols, and resources available both on- and off-campus.

“We’ve developed programming to meet the students where they’re at and have these conversations, many of which are happening for the first time,” continued Dr. Pichardo. “These conversations help promote awareness, accountability, action, and change. These conversations lead to workshops and training where we break down barriers, discuss honestly while respecting others, and determine what steps need to be taken to continue toward a safe, inclusive, and successful college experience. We all want to have a safe environment, and that safe environment starts with all of us.”

In higher education, there’s an ever-evolving set of expectations—which have been even more prominent through the global pandemic. But the College of Mount Saint Vincent continues to work together to put the health and well-being of our campus community first. Our comprehensive digital education efforts, coupled with the work that faculty, staff, and students do every day to reinforce the values of the Mount community, demonstrates our willingness to collaborate in navigating the many day-to-day challenges, as well as those caused by COVID-19.

“At the Mount, we understand the student as a whole,” said Dr. Pichardo. “We respect and appreciate the student in and outside of the classroom. This recognition directly aligns with the Mount’s mission to common humanity, human dignity, and appreciation of ourselves and others. The Seal of Prevention is a symbol of that same mission to common humanity and human dignity.”

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect information and technology, its unique product set includes training management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management, and more. Its extensive online and mobile training library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals and the communities they serve, in the industrial, engineering, education, and public safety industries. Reaching approximately 22 million users and more than 21 thousand clients worldwide, Vector’s mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

About the Campus Prevention Network

Vector Solutions’ Campus Prevention Network is committed to fostering safe, healthy, and inclusive communities for students, faculty, and staff. Through evidence-based prevention tools, resources, and insights, the Campus Prevention Network supports over 1,300 colleges, universities, and national fraternities and sororities in driving lasting, large-scale change on the issues that matter most, including sexual assault and harassment, diversity and inclusion, alcohol and other drugs, hazing, and mental health. Online prevention programs available.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.