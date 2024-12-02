It’s a Tree-dition!

Annual Christmas at the Mount Celebrations Kicked Off on December 3

And just like that: Thanksgiving has come and gone (not without delicious food and time spent with family and friends, of course!) and the Advent season officially began on Sunday, December 1. Returning to campus after the Thanksgiving holiday can only mean one thing: it’s time for Christmas at the Mount!

We’re ready for lots of merrymaking and joy—and don’t worry, our students are still diligently finishing up the Fall semester and preparing for final exams! But, who says we can’t have a little fun?!

The University’s annual tree-dition illuminated our Riverdale campus with our treasured tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday, December 3. Festivities began at 4:30 PM on the Mount’s Great Lawn.

The UMSV Community Choir led campus guests in carols and Christmas song performances. Student clubs and organizations ran tables filled with holiday activities for all in attendance—from crafts to cookie decorating to holiday games and activities. And don’t think we forgot about that tree…

The half-a-century-old Colorado blue spruce sits tall—over 50 feet tall—on the northern edge of the Great Lawn. Colorado blue spruce trees are native from northern New Mexico through Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, and even into Alberta and British Columbia in Canada.

How did it make its way to the Mount’s campus? That’s a little Christmas magic secret we can’t share…

Members of the Office of Mission and Ministry offered a blessing and prayer over the tree. And while we can’t say we’ll rival Rockefeller Center, we looked forward to the evening’s main event: Dr. Burns counting down the group as thousands of lights—over 3,600 of them strung on over 1,000 feet of wire—illuminated our UMSV Christmas tree.

The weather for Christmas at the Mount was quite pleasant. The temperature was a brisk 39 degrees with clear skies. The sun set at 4:31 PM—perfect timing for crowds of eager attendees to begin to gather. Winds were light at about 10 MPH—but we encouraged guests to make sure they’ve got their Winter coats and a warm set of mittens.

After festivities on the Great Lawn wraped up, all Christmas at the Mount guests made their way up to Hudson Heights for a dinner special. The holiday meal ran from 5-7 PM, priced deliciously at $5.99 per person.

Students, faculty, staff, administrators, alumnae/i, Sisters of Charity, family members, friends—you name it!—were all invited to join together on the banks of the Hudson River for one of our most beloved campus traditions.

The best gift of the Christmas season is spending time with friends and loved ones. Thank you for joining us at the Right Place on the River for one (or all!) of our Christmas at the Mount events!

