It’s Time for Reunion and Homecoming Weekend 2024!

After months of preparation, meetings with classmates, registrations, hotel room bookings, and more—the wait is officially over! Reunion and Homecoming Weekend 2024 is here!

A record-shattering 350 alums and their guests will make their way back to the Mount’s Riverdale campus for a weekend full of celebration and time spent with friends both old and new.

Can’t make it to campus? There’s no need to miss out on the fun! We’re excited to share that some of the weekend’s biggest events will be livestreamed for you to watch from the comfort of your own home.

Reunion and Homecoming Weekend festivities will kick off this evening with several events on campus, including campus tours, presentations from faculty members and Mount experts, an immersive wine tasting, and our annual Reunion Dinner Celebration—this year featuring a live band! Alums staying at our Reunion hotel are then invited to engage in a little friendly trivia competition to end the night.

Waking up feeling refreshed and ready for a new day, Saturday will feature all of the traditional Reunion and Homecoming events—plus more! President Burns will share her news and updates on the University over coffee; alums will be encouraged to explore the renovated fifth floor of Founders Hall (which is the new home of Seton College); a meal will be shared at the White and Gold Luncheon; the Homecoming Festival will take place for students, families, and young alums on Marillac Field; class gatherings will take place; Reunion Mass will be celebrated; and the evening will conclude with the sought-after Cruise Down Memory Lane.

Phew—we know that’s a lot on the docket! But the weather is looking spectacular, so we hope you’re planning to join us!

And, as our alums are sailing on the Hudson, students will gather in the Peter Jay Sharp Athletic and Recreation Center for Mount Madness—a school-wide pep rally to launch the start of basketball season. The event will also feature performances from the Mount’s dance teams and other spirit-filled events.

Don’t think we’re done there…

Reunion and Homecoming Weekend will close out on Sunday with a special Reunion Brunch, featuring the presentation of the Alumnae/i Distinguished Service Award to Mary Fleming Courtney ’72 and the Sisters of Charity of New York Tribute Award to Joan Woods ’57.

What a weekend it’s about to be! We hope you’ll join us for all—or part—of the celebration as we come together to cheer for the white and the gold for the first Reunion and Homecoming Weekend as a University!

