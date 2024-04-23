Just a Pencil & a Dream

Art and VAEM Students Exhibit Work at Senior Showcase

Exhibiting Artists: Analydia Camacho | Jacob Cochran | Valeria Garcia | Jiovanni Hardy | Christopher Lewis | Alpha Mae Manabat | Adrian Maria| Tig Masso | Jenny Vega

Location: Elizabeth Seton Library, Second Floor

Exhibition Dates: Wednesday, April 24 to Saturday, May 18, 2024

Opening Reception: Wednesday, April 24 | 4-7 PM

The University of Mount Saint Vincent and the Division of Communication, Art, and Media are pleased to present Just a Pencil & a Dream, an exhibition for the graduating class of studio art and visual art and experimental media majors. The exhibit will take place from April 24 to May 18, 2024, located on the second floor of Elizabeth Seton Library.

The exhibition will include the final projects of students Analydia Camacho, Jacob Cochran, Valeria Garcia, Jiovanni Hardy, Christopher Lewis, Alpha Mae Manabat, Adrian Maria, Tig Masso, and Jenny Vega from Assistant Professor of Studio Art Thomas Ray Willis’ spring Senior Capstone Seminar. The celebration of these final projects is a four-year culmination of artistic dedication, exploration, and self-discovery at the Mount.

As visitors traverse the gallery space, they are invited into the intricate narratives woven by each artist. Analydia Camacho’s painting exploration of cake pops as symbols of societal masks prompts reflection on the complexities of human experience, while Jacob Cochran’s photographic journey through his brand Sunbaked5 illuminates the fusion of personal narrative, visual storytelling, and urban fashion.

Valeria Garcia’s vibrant and evocative graphic design layouts reflect a tapestry of cultural influences and personal experiences, echoing a commitment to experimentation and innovation. Meanwhile, Jiovanni Hardy’s exploration of identity and passion for photography and mixed-media art unveils layers of self-discovery, intertwined with the playful creative freedom found in art.

Christopher Lewis’ painting journey from realism to mixed-media expressionism mirrors the evolution of personal perspectives, echoing themes of identity and societal discourse. Alpha Mae Manabat uses mixed-media sculpture and storytelling to reflect on resilience amidst adversity, inspired by the aftermath of the Mount Pinatubo eruption of 1991, and resonates with themes of gratitude and empathy.

Adrian Maria paints pop art pieces in a dimly lit setting, depicting fast food and consumer waste with a recurring motif of human skulls, providing a whimsical take on desire, consumer culture, and mortality. Tig Masso’s photo book captures fleeting moments from his time in college, encapsulating the power of photography to evoke happiness and create lasting memories. Lastly, Jenny Vega’s cryptic drawings and multimedia installation of a distressed living room environment serves as a testament to the transformative power of art, offering solace and expression amidst mistreatment and hardship.

As the exhibition unfolds, it becomes evident that each artwork is not merely a product of technical skill, but a testament to the resilience and courage of the artists behind them. Through trials and tribulations, doubts and distractions, these artists have persevered, using their creativity as a means of self-expression, exploration, and healing.

The opening reception on Wednesday, April 24 from 4-7 PM will serve as a celebration of these achievements. In Just a Pencil & a Dream, these young artists invite us to journey alongside them, to witness the beauty that emerges when creativity meets resilience, and to honor the profound impact art has on shaping our lives and the world around us.

Meet the Artists

Analydia Camacho, “Food For Thought” (painting series) 2024.

Wooden panels, acrylic, and gesso. Sizes vary between 4 x 4”, 8 x 8”, and 48 x 48”.

Analydia Camacho is a visual artist specializing in illustration, painting, and mixed-media. Growing up between Brooklyn and the Bronx, she will be the first in her immediate family to earn a four-year degree, graduating with a BA in studio art from Mount Saint Vincent in 2024. During her studies, Analydia actively contributed to the creative community at the Mount by serving as president of the art club “Creative HeArts” and collaborating on projects with the Office of Alumnae/i Relations, the Division of Communication, Art and Media, and the Campus Store. Analydia’s artwork mirrors the Mount’s mission, aiming to inspire individuals and foster a more interconnected community. Analydia embraces the wisdom of Dumbledore in believing that “it is our choices that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.”

“I am finally speaking up and expressing myself fully through my work. Lately I have had an interest in painting foods that represent visual metaphors of what I was going through. My current series ‘Food for Thought’ exemplifies this through the subject of the cake pop, which symbolizes and reflects a deeper meaning on how I view myself and others. From their meticulously frosted exterior to the arrangement of toppings, cake pops represent a facade of beauty. Much like cake pops, individuals including myself often wear masks in various contexts to fit in, including the workplace, classrooms, and social circles.

Within the series of smaller wooden panels, I showcase a diverse array of cake pops, each adorned with exterior facades spanning from realism to distortion. They represent how our exterior masks naturally ebb and flow: some days we shine brightly with confidence, allure, and abundance, while others are dim with feelings of poverty, unattractiveness, and insecurity. Some days you feel like you are winning and some days you feel like you’re losing. Amidst life’s inevitable trials and tribulations, beauty and serenity persist, offering solace and hope.

The culmination of the series is represented by the largest piece: a 48 x 48” wooden panel that I consider to be a self-portrait. I have struggled with finding peace at times. Each brushstroke and design hold personal significance, reflecting this journey. As I blend paint or dilute layers, I recognize this as a metaphor for both physical and internal battles. Whether these struggles stem from external forces or inner conflicts, I hold onto the belief that ‘this too shall pass.’ Ultimately, what matters is my resolve to navigate uncertain paths, even in the absence of a clear plan.”

Jacob Cochran, “CITY BY THE SEA” (mixed-media installation) 2024.

Photo Backdrop, projector, clothing rack, silk-screened clothing, polaroid photos, photo album, digital inkjet prints on paper, black picture frames.

Jacob Cochran is a photographer and designer from Long Beach, NY specializing in portrait, landscape, nightlife, photography, and streetwear. Jacob will graduate with a BA in 2025 from the University of Mount Saint Vincent. In 2024, Jacob’s landscape work was selected for the Long Beach, New York calendar. He is the founder of Sunbaked5, a commercial photo and design brand that ranges from studio portraits, lifestyle, events, and video service. Jacob is based in New York City and Long Island, and currently photographs freelance for various brands, nightclubs, rappers, and models. Jacob has also received media passes for concerts with artists like Lil Yachty, Offset, and Destroy Lonely.

“I acquired this photography passion after receiving my first camera for Christmas. Ever since, I haven’t let my camera go. Living within walking distance of the beach made photographing the sunset unavoidable. Transiting into college portraits became a habit. The constant urge to network and meet other creators by adventuring in the city every day and night with my camera only made me practice more. Engaging in enough networking to eventually play pick-up ball with promoters, shoot behind-the-scenes for models and clothing brand releases, finesse my way into nightclubs, and distribute polaroids and business cards to owners has proven to be worthwhile.

The initial idea behind the name Sunbaked5 originated from a particular day when I was out with my camera, drenched in sweat from the intense heat. After a shot of the sun reflecting off the water, a spark in my mind told me to start posting my photography. It felt fitting, with the sun beating down on me as I strolled along, my T-shirt draped over my shoulder. The number “5” is inspired by my hometown, identified by its zip code, 11561. The future for Sunbaked5 will venture into numerous creative concepts. I intertwine my photography with T-shirt designing and screen printing, which my inspiration increases with every new form. Another very important kickstart to Sunbaked5 was my grandfather. He ventured into the photography world throughout the 90s when there was one way to shoot which was film. Hearing numerous stories from loved ones to see his remaining work truly warms my heart as I know he watches over me as I attempt to be a better creative every day not only with my hands but with my mind and heart too. He has numerous works of medium-format portraits, VHS tapes, polaroids, film negatives, and many more cameras. Some of his gear I even use today.”

Valeria Garcia, “The Four Dimensions of Artistry: Exploring Inspiration, Creation, Marketing, & Design” 2024.

Twelve self published magazines, digital laser jet print on paper, steel hangers, steel hooks. 8.5 x 11” each.

Valeria Garica, a mixed media artist based in New York but originally from Mexico City, is at the forefront of blending digital innovation with traditional painting. Her diverse cultural experiences deeply influence her work, which draws inspiration from dynamic movements such as pop culture and modern art. Through her art, she challenges norms and celebrates the richness of human experience, inviting viewers to engage with narratives that transcend boundaries. Valeria is currently pursuing a BA in visual art and experimental media, with double minors in business and communication, further enriching her interdisciplinary approach to creativity.

“As a visual artist born in the vibrant tapestry of Mexico City, Valeria’s work emerges from a rich blend of cultural influences, personal experiences, and a profound fascination with the interplay of color and movement. Drawing from her roots and the diverse landscapes of her life journey, she strives to create vibrant and evocative pieces that resonate with viewers on both visceral and intellectual levels.

Her artistic journey began with traditional painting techniques, where she honed her skills in capturing life’s essence on canvas. However, it was the boundless possibilities offered by digital art that truly ignited her creative spark. Through a fusion of digital manipulation and traditional brushwork, she seeks to push the boundaries of visual expression, weaving intricate narratives that resonate with viewers on a deeply personal level.

In her work, you’ll find a dynamic interplay of textures, colors, and forms, each layer adding depth to the story being told. From social movements to playful explorations inspired by the vibrant aesthetics of pop art, her art invites viewers to embark on a journey of introspection and discovery.

At the heart of her practice lies a commitment to experimentation and innovation. She embraces new technologies and techniques with open arms, constantly pushing herself to explore uncharted territories in the ever-evolving landscape of multimedia art. Yet, amidst the flux of innovation, she remains grounded in the timeless traditions that have shaped her identity as an artist.

Having traversed various countries and cultures throughout her life, she draws upon these experiences as a wellspring of inspiration. Each encounter, each moment of immersion in a new environment, leaves an indelible mark on her artistic sensibilities, infusing her creations with a sense of global consciousness and empathy.”

Jiovanni Hardy, “Photo Cube of Life” 2024.

Cardboard boxes, newsprint paper, black gesso, acrylic paint, black and white digital inkjet photographs, and glue. 60 x 60”.

Jiovani Hardy is a photographer and mixed-media artist based in the Bronx. Hardy will graduate with a BA from UMSV in 2024. He was the president of the Anime and Video Game Club, president of the photography club Through the Lens and worked in the campus mailroom. In 2023, he was awarded “Student Leader of the Week” by the UMSV Center for Leadership. He responds to his identity as a African American and Jamaican young man to investigate who he is, where he is going, and why. He does this through the subjects of portraiture, landscape, fan-art, and digital media.

“WHO AM I? I questioned myself from time to time. Wondering who I am and hiding my face from the world. I learn about myself from parents, relatives, and mostly friends. Every answer I claim builds off more questions to my perspective. I even wondered if I had the potential as an artist. However, it’s important to start from the very beginning. So, the true response I want to ask myself is, “Who is Jiovanni Hardy?” Today will be the start of my history. I’m an African-American/Jamaican young man who has had a passion for photography and mixed-media since elementary school.

WHY GAMES? Games are my life. I’ve been playing video games since I was young. I always thought there were ways to make gaming into art, but now I did the impossible.

WHY PHOTO MIXED-MEDIA? I’ve been doing photography since I was young. I thought of the very moment I took a shot out of my flip phone and explored on my journey to create more new memories for my future. I chose mixed media as I noticed there are no limits to materials you can use for my work. It made me realize that I can have unlimited elements formed to make one piece of work.

WHY ART? I picked art because it represented my freedom. It builds off my creativity to the max without any rules to set upon. It’s where I can be myself and turn into a leader instead of a follower. When I first entered UMSV, I chose chemistry because I aimed to become a doctor. I wasn’t doing all that great. The moment I started taking art courses, I had a new perspective in what I want to do now.

WHY RUBIX CUBE? I’ve been thinking about a toy that represents puzzles, as it comes to me as a mysterious individual who never thought to build something outside the box.”

Christopher Lewis, “Crystallized…yet fragmented,” 2023.

Mixed media and acrylic on paper. 16 x 20”.

Christopher Lewis, “Silent Beast…It’s Growing” (Triptych), 2024.

Collage, watercolor, and illustration on paper. 8 x 8” each.

Christopher Lewis, a Westchester County native born into a lineage of painters, explores mixed media portraiture as a means of philosophical expression. Influenced by family and self-taught from an early age, he infuses abstract pieces with hidden narratives, inviting viewers to interpret his work independently. Experimentation drives his artistic evolution, transitioning from drawing to painting, and ultimately embracing mixed media. Overcoming initial reservations, he harnesses recycled materials to enhance the vibrancy of his creations, constantly pushing the boundaries of his skills and style. Christopher’s journey embodies a commitment to growth and a fearless pursuit of artistic discovery.

For “Crystallized…yet fragmented:” “I don’t look back fondly on my past—nor does my mind as it represses childhood. I use little fragments of glass to visualize a disheartened spirit of living in disorganization, rendered to feelings of disturbance and mentally-resorted to inhibited doubt and incomplete self-assuredness. Glass encapsulates the view and vision of what’s in front of you, or behind you, not just physically but mentally. The crystals of glass in this scene are disheveled to show a fragmented array of lost memories due to the repression. It’s almost as if I’m impersonating a patient of amnesia, but this composition is a closure to this introspective position of fate.”

For “Silent Beast…It’s Growing:” “For this series, I was inspired by the anticipatory anxiety supported by corporate greed to force-feed this notion that is a future to dive in head first, with no weighing pros and cons by brainwashing just to get another buck. I’m going to say embarrassing things, but I am passionate about this concern as the slow growth is touching society closer by the neck. I even censored names in the paintings so I don’t bring intriguing attention to their tempting products as a backfire to my message, inadvertently helping the big tech companies’ bold pitch. Feeding into the beast materialized by corporate greed to run amuck into town with the phone looking people on, with looming consequences. Not a phobia, more a concern of a backfire systemically and a lifestyle wise in business, society, and media consumption. If not regulated or moderated by people in use, I fear the dangers.”

Alpha Mae Manabat, “Who Are We Without A Price?” 2024.

Fabric from my mother’s blouse, oil pastel, receipts collected from Dec. 2023–Jan. 2024, cardboard, crushed seashells collected from Bolinao Island, Pangasinan, Philippines. 32 x 48”.

Alpha Mae Manabat is a Philippine-born, Las Vegas and New York based new media artist, who dives into the structural exploration of storytelling, the visual language of poetry, languages, sounds, films, music, movements, architecture, and literature that give way to understanding the human condition in relation to ourselves and others.

“Who am I truly without my parents and their financial support from birth to now? Who is this person without a mask? What do I really like from my peculiar habits to my mannerism? What are the things that make me authentic? To answer all these questions, I went back to my roots. I used my mother’s history from surviving poverty, natural disasters, immigration, birthing to rebuilding herself and the receipts are evidence of things from food to personal supplies all bought with her own money as a metaphor to my search for identity. I tried to map out what part of me was in it and what I also benefited from all of this.

I was inspired by the satellite photo of Mount Pinatubo located in the Luzon Region of the Philippines after its eruption in 1991, which caused my mother’s family to relocate and lose all their property from their belongings to the precious memories of their first house and left thousands of people affected by it. I was trying to understand what it meant to live during those times of struggle for my mother’s family and what money meant to our household. The idea of transaction but also this culture of pricing and valuing the worth of a person’s opinions and values with how much money they can bring to the table was something that I still feel relevant in our society today. As I was looking at the images of the erupted volcano, I started to liken it to how a birth would feel like and look like. The baby could suddenly come out of the mother’s body and that could risk the mother’s life and how everything changed as a life was born out of a woman’s body. Everything was shifted like how a natural disaster could powerfully move everything in our nature and change all of us forever. But at the same time, there would be new responsibilities like making sure that your own kid would survive which was a huge responsibility. These new responsibilities did not just include your emotional availability as a parent but also the financial stability to feed and take care of a newborn. Thus, there was more than just being a parent and there was this strange connection of how nature was always connected to our own beings.

I feel a lot of gratitude towards my mother. She is a part of my history and a piece of history to the culture and place she came from. Through this work, I was able to empathize and feel compassion with the hardships she went through and to all the mothers out there trying their best to provide for their families.”

Adrian Maria, “Til Death Do Us Part” 2024.

Acrylic Paint, gesso, wooden panels. Dimensions vary.

Adrian Maria is a painter and graphic designer based in New York. Adrian will graduate with a BA in visual art and experimental media from UMSV in 2024. Adrian’s work ranges from painting and drawing to graphic art and fashion design. Adrian has worked as a docent at the Whitney Museum of American Art, and currently works in the hospitality industry where he finds inspiration for his commercial art.

“I have a passion for creating odd concepts out of ordinary things that we interact with in our lives. I am not scared to put my thoughts to the canvas and paint about controversial things like death or current events happening in our world. I am not looking for approval.”

Tig Masso, “HENNYTIG” 2024.

Self-published photo book, edition of 10.7 x 7”.

Tig Masso is a native of, born and raised in, New Jersey. He, through life, has had many aspirations, but yet was always creative. He attended high school at Arts & Science Charter School in Hackensack, NJ and there, he wouldn’t notice it, but found something that intrigued him about the arts. While attending the University of Mount Saint Vincent, where he will graduate from in 2024, he found his niche for the arts—specifically photography. He began taking photos of anything that caught his eye, and would always have a camera handy.

“I started to think about an art project I would care about doing for my senior year of college. Lately, it has been difficult to keep my thoughts together and stay focused on a project. I kept letting the little things bother me during this process and asking myself, “how will the end result look, am I capable of completing this, and am I creative enough or will I sabotage how great this could be?” I began to accept my work for what it is and received positive feedback that I would not expect. I always believed that if you put your mind to something it can be done, so I started applying that idea to creating my first ever photo book. I decided to curate a survey of all the fine art photographs I took in college, from the years 2021-2024. The process of designing a book took longer than I thought because of editing and organizing hundreds of pictures. Also being a procrastinator didn’t help. The subjects range from portraits of family and friends to total strangers; both candid and staged. The images were shot in a variety of locations, ranging from my college campus to different states across the US. My book aims to capture the fleeting moments from my time in college, encapsulating the power of photography to evoke happiness and create lasting memories.”

Jenny Vega, “Home Sweet Home” (Mixed-media installation) 2024.

Jenny Vega is a transgender, nonbinary Puerto-Rican American individual who uses a mixture of 2D illustration, animation, filmmaking, and prop-making to create various creepy characters and worlds that explore the connection between childhood trauma, poor mental health, and the creative power of the mind.

“Disgusting! Abomination! Devil-worshiper! A waste of space!

A SON…a FREAK…I’ve been called many things over the course of my life.

By my peers, by family members, but worst of all, by MY PARENTS.

When I think back on my childhood, two things always come to mind.

Positive memories of nostalgic childhood bliss, and horrifying memories of torment and abuse.

The worst part of it, however, was that I grew up believing that I DESERVED it.

That I DESERVED to be SCOLDED for spilling soda on the rug.

That I DESERVED to be threatened with VIOLENCE for accidentally breaking something.

That I DESERVED to be CURSED OUT for taking an hour to put on my glasses.

As time went on, the number of DEMONS in my head began to grow, and they started to manifest in multiple ways. In my NIGHTMARES. In my THOUGHTS!

In my ART.

Drawing was my ESCAPE from the TORMENT, a means of expressing myself.

A way to turn my PAIN into POWER.

Over the years, I’ve created countless cryptic, psychedelic, murder-crazy, and horrifying entities that all share two things in common: TRAMA and a hunger for VENGEANCE.

These creations were my way of conquering and taking control of my INNER DEMONS.

I took all of the PAIN I endured as a child and created an army.

To protect me. To fight for me.

In a way, my TRAUMA is the root of my CREATIVITY.

The SPARK that lit the FIRE that continues to burn violently in my HEART!

The reason I became an ARTIST!

The reason I’m STILL HERE!”

