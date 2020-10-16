Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott, Who Authored Breonna’s Law, Joins Virtual Panel

On Friday, October 16 at 4 p.m., the Student Government Association (SGA) at the College of Mount Saint Vincent will host a virtual panel on diversity and cultural awareness, featuring Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott.

Join us on Zoom, meeting ID: 83193441086

Representative Scott—who, in 2016, defeated a 34-year incumbent to become the first Black woman in nearly 20 years to serve in the state legislature—joins a discussion exploring the role of students and millennials in demanding equality and building racial coexistence. Other panelists include Aria Rheams ’21, a law and social justice major and president of the College’s Black Student Union and Dr. Kirstin Lawler, Chair and Associate Professor of Sociology. The panel will be moderated by Wantoe T. Wantoe ’22.

“Our current world has shown extraordinary tests of our will, tampering our unity with division and injustice,” said Wantoe, a sociology major in the Honors Program and SGA Vice President for Club Relations. “While these issues have been consistently present, we cannot deny the impact it has had on our coexistence and quest for tolerance and harmony. As students, we are equipped to accelerate collective idealism that would frown on injustices and form a common agenda that promotes tranquility and a shared vision. We believe understanding cultural awareness and diversity is an essential start to defining our role. Formulating a collaborative platform that expresses our unique ideas for cohabitation will be keen to establish the community of love, acceptance, and harmony we all envision. We are optimistic we can find a mutual objective against racial inequality and appreciate cultural diversity.”

To continue this conversation, the College has launched a series of events that promote diversity, racial equality, and culture awareness.

Up next, SGA welcomes Rev. Al Sharpton, renowned civil rights leader, Baptist minister, and political commentator on October 19 at 4 p.m. to discuss structural racism, discrimination, and prejudice.

