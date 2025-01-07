Living Our Mission

Mount Student Wins 2025 Viktor Frankl Award for Outstanding North American World Youth Alliance Member

Amanda Mercado ’26, a business major, has been named a 2025 recipient of the prestigious Viktor Frankl Award in recognition of her commitment to promoting human dignity through advocacy and education. The award is given annually by the World Youth Alliance (WYA) to the most outstanding member on each continent. Amanda will be honored as the North American recipient in a ceremony at the United Nations (UN), to be held in March.

WYA is a nonprofit organization that was founded at a special UN session in 1999, where a group of young people gathered to call for a global youth voice for human dignity. That date marked the organization’s tradition of young people speaking out against violence and human rights abuses worldwide. With over 25 years of experience, WYA now trains young people to advocate for the dignity of the human person in areas such as international policy, human rights, economic development, social development, global health, education, and more. WYA members have the opportunity to attend international conferences and engage in dialogue with ambassadors, diplomats, and political leaders.

The Viktor Frankl Award is presented annually to exemplary WYA members who have made significant contributions to promote human rights and dignity within their communities.

Amanda was first introduced to WYA while in high school. A teacher encouraged Amanda to join the WYA club at the school and—after finding her passion—she became co-leader for three years. Amanda then graduated high school and began her Mount journey. Time passed, but she never stopped thinking about how her experiences with WYA changed the way she looked at the world. So, Amanda reconnected with that high school teacher just last year in hopes of getting back involved with the WYA.

Her high school teacher was, of course, delighted that Amanda was interested in rekindling her relationship with WYA. Getting back involved gave Amanda the opportunity to meet WYA President Paula Lopez Rodriguez, and she even underwent a rigorous training program to become a co-moderator and spokesperson for the organization.

“I saw lots of ways to use my marketing skills to effectively communicate the organization’s message and values,” Amanda explained.

Additionally, her education minor prompted her to explore a role in WYA’s training workshops, where she hopes to advance the organization’s mission throughout the world.

Last Summer, Amanda traveled to Taiwan as a WYA representative to participate in the APEC Industry Academia Collaboration Workshop, a global conference aimed at exploring innovations. She was the only WYA member to attend the conference.

“I helped design promotional campaigns and the conference encouraged me to further explore my interest in writing white papers, a tool used by the UN to develop official documents,” Amanda said.

The trip, her first time traveling outside the U.S., opened her eyes to how policies are crafted in different countries and industries. It also highlighted the importance of her unique perspective as a young person.

“I was the youngest attendee at the conference, yet I was encouraged to provide my input,” she added. “Later, participants told me how valuable it was for them to hear a young person’s opinions. That inspired me to go even more places where my voice can be heard.”

Amanda’s experiences have inspired her to seek more opportunities to serve, both as a delegate and to promote the mission of WYA.

“I feel that my ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds can help spread the word about the organization’s impact,” she said.

An active and involved commuter student, Amanda currently lives in the Bronx. Not only is she vice president of her class, but she also serves on the advisory board for the School of Business and is the Co-Membership Outreach Chair for the National Society for Leadership and Success. The youngest of three daughters raised by single mother, Amanda recalled:

“We didn’t have a lot while I was growing up, but our mother always found a way to give us what we needed. And she’d make it special. She inspires me.”

Despite the many opportunities that have already been opened to her, Amanda is taking her time deciding on a career focus.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about using my marketing skills in non-profit and advocacy spaces,” explained Amanda.

Her participation in WYA has strengthened her desire to advocate for human rights and ethical practices, and she is pondering where she might next decide to apply her passions and her strengths.

One thing is certain: paying forward what she has learned—as a delegate, as an award recipient, and as a Mount student—is bound to be part of the picture.

“I really enjoy learning about issues that are important to all humans. And my two passions—learning something new and then teaching it to someone else—are so rewarding. I like presenting complex ideas in ways that are easier to comprehend; I like the smile when a person suddenly understands something they didn’t grasp before. I like to make people shine.”

