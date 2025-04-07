Looking ’Phresh

UMSV ’Phin Shop and the Bronx Native Collaborate on New Merchandise Launch

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration between our campus store, the ’Phin Shop, and local small business the Bronx Native. Through a budding new partnership, the Bronx Native worked together with the ’Phin Shop to design a line of clothing combining elements of the company’s Bronx pride with the new UMSV brand—coming together to highlight a unique message of the University’s rich history as one of the longest-standing institutions of higher education in the Bronx.

Amaurys Grullon, “AG” for short, is the co-founder and CEO of the Bronx Native and he couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with UMSV on this exciting project.

“At the Bronx Native, we’ve been connecting with the UMSV community for a while now,” AG shared. “I’ve had the opportunity to come to campus to speak to the students a few times, and some of the Mount’s students have even come to our Bronx Native storefront. So, after a while, we said: ‘You know what would make sense? We should collaborate to show Bronx representation in the University’s merchandise.’ President Burns was all for it, and the rest is history.”

A Bronx native himself (no pun intended), AG hopes the new line of clothing will help to amply Mount students’ voices and inspire and empower them to take pride in their Bronx roots.

Photo credit: Phocusd Views.

Not only did the Mount launch a new university brand last Summer, but the campus store, too, shared a new name and new brand in early 2025. A ‘one stop shop’ for Mount merch, swag, and convenience items, the ’Phin Shop has greatly expanded its sales and offerings under the leadership of Director for the ’Phin Shop Jean Walker.

“As we embrace our branding refresh at the ’Phin Shop, we’re excited to welcome the Bronx Native as our newest vendor,” said Jean. “Our collaboration is the perfect blend of community and culture. At the ’Phin Shop, we’re all about mixing our Bronx pride with a collegiate vibe, and we’re thrilled to offer this unique option to our students and customers. We couldn’t be happier to celebrate our roots while sharing something special with you all!”

Prior to launching the new line of clothing at the ’Phin Shop—which includes three t-shirts, one hoodie, and one beanie—UMSV and the Bronx Native worked together on the annual Christmas at the Mount t-shirt in December 2024, featuring sketches of some of the campus’ iconic scenery and imagery.

Photo credit: Phocusd Views.

When kicking off the planning for the official merchandise collaboration, AG noted that he wanted the line to be a ‘merging of both worlds.’ Together with Jean, AG and his team worked on some foundational designs and—using Jean’s institutional knowledge and the UMSV Brand Guide—incorporated the Mount’s colors, fonts, and logo to create a cohesive new line of clothing.

Dean of Students Fernando Mendoza is encouraging students to show off not just their ’Phin pride, but also their Bronx pride by purchasing a t-shirt or hoodie.

“I would like to applaud President Burns’ strategic vision to bring greater awareness about UMSV into our community and her goal to involve the University with as many Bronx partners as possible,” shared Dean Mendoza. “The Bronx Native is certainly one of our great partners and their involvement in the community has been tremendous. So, working together to bring their artistic style to our campus through apparel and merchandise has been really exciting. I look forward to working together on additional projects as we expand our partnership.”

Students have already been flocking to the ’Phin Shop to purchase their very own piece of the collaboration, and responses and engagement on social media have been nothing but exciting.

This is certainly not the end of UMSV’s partnership with the Bronx Native.

“This collaboration will continue across different spaces,” AG remarked. “From working with the students to creating more merchandise, and even having more students visit our shop—I know that we’ll do a lot of amazing things together that will create impact and benefit our community, the students, and everyone involved.”

Dean Mendoza even hinted that there might be some further collaborative designs launching soon for Founders Day and even New Student Orientation!

Photo credit: Phocusd Views.

“The collaboration with the Bronx Native is an exciting step forward for the Mount,” shared Orangel Mejia ’25, a senior at UMSV and President of the Student Government Association. “I can’t see what the future holds! I know there will be plenty of opportunities for us, the students, to get involved, but also for the faculty and staff.”

AG, Jean, and the team would love to incorporate students’ designs and ideas moving forward—adding even more identity and authenticity into the merchandise line.

“It’s a collaborative effort, and that’s what we’re here for—to connect the dots, make it happen, and create amazing stuff,” said AG.

Want to pick up your very own piece of UMSVxBronx Native merch? Stop by the ’Phin Shop on the first floor of Founders Hall, Monday through Friday from 8:30-4:30 PM. Or, visit the ’Phin Shop’s online store!

