Mother Seton: 50 Years a Saint

UMSV Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Canonization of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton

Let the celebrations commence!

On September 14, the University of Mount Saint Vincent community will honor the 50th anniversary of the canonization of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, the first native-born American saint and the foundress of the Sisters of Charity of New York. Her canonization in 1975 was a historic moment for the Catholic Church in the United States, and it continues to resonate deeply with members of the UMSV community. As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Charity, UMSV has drawn inspiration from Mother Seton’s enduring legacy of faith, service, and education for nearly two centuries.

Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton’s life and work embody values that remain central to the Mount’s mission. As an educator and advocate for those in need, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton laid the foundation for Catholic education in America and instilled the Spirit of Charity that has guided the Sisters (and the University!) throughout their work. Her vision continues to shape the Mount’s commitment to providing transformative educational opportunities, fostering a community of belonging, and encouraging service rooted in compassion.

“The 50th anniversary of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton’s canonization is a reminder of the profound impact one person’s faith and generosity can have on the world,” said Conor Reidy, Director for Mission and Ministry. “Mother Seton’s vision of education for all—regardless of background, means, gender, or religion—continues to guide us at the Mount. Her legacy challenges us to carry forward her mission with courage, hope, and love. We are proud to celebrate her.”

In recognition of this milestone, the University is hosting a series of events (all week long!) to celebrate Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton’s life and legacy. Through prayer, reflection, service opportunities, and community gatherings, the Mount honors not only her sainthood, but also the ways her example continues to inspire our students, faculty, staff, Sisters, and alumnae/i. The 50th anniversary serves as a meaningful opportunity to recommit to the values Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton championed: faith, service, leadership, and love for others.

Have a question on any of the events or want to register? Email MJ Black, Coordinator for Mission and Ministry, at meggie.black@umsv.edu.

—

Thursday, September 11

Supper with the Sisters | Blue Room | 4 PM

Friday, September 12

CRS Pilgrimage of Hope | Meet in Campus Ministry (Founders 103) | 11 AM

POTS Lunch Service | Meet in Campus Ministry (Founders 103) | 11:30 AM

Saturday, September 13

Visit with the Sisters | Kittay House | 1 PM

Sunday, September 14

Elizabeth Ann Seton Walking Tour | Meet in Campus Ministry (Founders 103) | 9:30 AM

Sunday Mass | Chapel of the Immaculate Conception | 5 PM

Monday, September 15

Elizabeth Ann Seton Documentary Screening | Benedict’s | 6 PM

Tuesday, September 16

Clothing Sorting | Crossroads | 2 PM

Sandwich Making | Crossroads | 4 PM

Midnight Run | Meet in Campus Ministry (Founders 103) | 8:30 PM

Wednesday, September 17

Weekday Mass and Light Reception | Chapel of the Immaculate Conception | 12:30 PM

