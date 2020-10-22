Mount Acting Workshop: Spots Still Available!

Join RMTG for a socially-distanced intro to method acting through script analysis

The age of COVID-19 won’t stop Red Monkey Theater Group (RMTG) from bringing their audience safe, socially-distanced acting events and workshops!

Go behind the scenes with RMTG for a free acting class this Saturday, October 24 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in Cahill Theater. The best part? It’s free for Mount Saint Vincent students and staff! But only a few spots remain—register today by emailing info@redmonkeytheater.org.

You’ll learn how to read a character or a script not just as an audience member, but as a detective, therapist, analyst, and performer. Participants will immerse themselves behind the scenes, learning why and how scenes happens, while putting themselves in their characters’ shoes to get to the bottom of the mysteries.

“As a class, we will work together to quickly break down one monologue to see how much we can discover from text alone,” said RMTG’s artistic director, Tal Aviezer. “Students will then have an opportunity to dive into work of their choosing.”

The workshop, which will be led by RMTG Education Director Amelia Huckel-Bauer, will close with a short introduction to sense memory to teach students how they can use their own life experiences to connect to and create a character. RMTG welcomes actors, writers, directors, theater artists, and people who are interested in theater to attend. No previous training or experience is required. All participants are encouraged to bring a monologue they feel connected to—in one way or another—to personalize their workshop experience.

Not a member of the Mount community? You can still reserve a seat in advance! The workshop fee is $20—purchase your ticket here.

The health and well-being of the College of Mount Saint Vincent community is our top priority. Therefore, attendance will be limited to nine people, and masks and social distancing are required. If the event is canceled, RMTG will host the event via Zoom and the link will be shared with registrants.

Interested in learning more? Visit RMTG’s website for additional information on the group, their current season, free upcoming workshops, and more.

