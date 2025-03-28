Mount Adjunct Professor Awarded Social Worker of the Year

Congratulations to Professor Riquelmy Lamour, LCSW

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is thrilled to share that Riquelmy Lamour, LCSW, an adjunct professor for the Department of Sociology in the School of Social Sciences, has been awarded the Social Worker of the Year award by the National Association of Social Workers-New York State Chapter (NASW-NYS).

Professor Lamour is honored, humble, and grateful to have received such an honor.

“Being named Social Worker of the Year by the NASW is an overwhelming and deeply meaningful honor. I stand on the shoulders of giants—mentors, colleagues, and the communities that inspire me every day.”

The Social Worker of the Year award recognizes the commitment and significant achievements of an outstanding member of the social work profession. Individuals considered for this award demonstrate exceptional professional qualities and an active pursuit of the values, knowledge, ethics, and skills of the social work profession as defined by the NASW Code of Ethics.

Professor Lamour, without a doubt, is a well-deserving recipient of this achievement.

“As a first-generation American of Dominican immigrant parents, I know firsthand what it means to navigate spaces where you don’t always see yourself reflected,” Professor Lamour added. “To be honored in this profession—one my family worked so hard to support and are so proud of—is beyond humbling.”

Professor Lamour graduated from the Silberman School of Social Work at CUNY Hunter College in 2017 and, since 2022, has been teaching several courses in social work at the Mount, including Introduction to Social Work, Social Work Practice, and the Sociology of Mental Disorders.

“My favorite part about being a social worker is witnessing transformation—whether it’s in an individual, a family, or a community,” Professor Lamour explained. “Social work allows me to meet people in their most vulnerable moments and walk alongside them as they find healing, stability, and empowerment. Every day is different, but the common thread is the opportunity to make a meaningful impact. Seeing someone gain confidence, access the resources they need, or simply feel heard and valued is what makes this work so rewarding.”

Furthermore, Professor Lamour explained that, for her, social work isn’t just a profession—it’s a vocation. In addition to teaching at the Mount and offering psychotherapy sessions through her private practice, Professor Lamour also serves as the Director of Behavioral Health and Social Work at SOMOS Community Care. She was also named to City & State New York’s 2024 NYC 40 Under 40.

Professor Lamour also had some thoughtful advice for her University of Mount Saint Vincent students interested in pursuing a career in social work:

“Stay curious, stay compassionate, and never stop learning. Social work is about human connection, but it also requires strong advocacy, cultural humility, and a commitment to ethical practice. Find mentors who inspire you, be open to challenging experiences, and remember that self-care is not a luxury—it’s a necessity. Most importantly, believe in the power of this profession. Social workers change lives, and in the process, they change the world.”

Congratulations again, Professor Lamour!

