Mount Announces Inaugural Scholarship Benefit and Awards Reception

Annual Fundraising Gala Returns with a New Name—And a New Program

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is delighted to announce that its inaugural Scholarship Benefit and Awards Reception will take place on May 1, 2025.

The Benefit, which is a newly-structured event taking the place of the University’s annual Scholarship Tribute Dinner, will welcome community members from near and far to the magnificent 35th floor penthouse of the Mutual of America building at 320 Park Avenue in Manhattan.

The strategic choice to restructure this year’s gala came after several years of research on behalf of the Board of Trustees and the Advancement Sub-Committee. We’re leaving behind the stiff tuxedos and sit-down dinner in favor of a more welcoming and casual cocktail reception where attendees will have more opportunities to meet and mingle with some of the Mount’s biggest supporters.

After all, we don’t gather year after year just to dust off those formal gowns—we come together as a united Mount Saint Vincent community in support of the same worthy cause: our talented, dedicated, and deserving student body.

The Benefit will continue to be the University’s signature fundraising event, uniting leaders in business, healthcare, education, government, social services, architecture, and more. Donors, alumnae/i, friends, employees, Sisters of Charity, and, of course, student representatives will join us in the heart of Manhattan for an evening of testimony, fundraising, and celebration.

All proceeds from the event directly support life-altering scholarships and financial aid awards, providing our students with the best academic and co-curricular opportunities available. Last year, Mount Saint Vincent awarded over $40 million in scholarships and grants. We rely on the support of our generous donors to continue to enable us to award 100% of our traditional undergraduate student population with financial assistance. Our students are counting on you to help move their educational journeys all ways forward and turn their dreams into a reality.

Will you help us reach our $600,000 goal this year?

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now.

This year, we’re pleased to announce several incredible honorees and one remarkable award recipient—who all serve as exceptional stewards of the University’s mission. Honorees include Michael J. Spicer, President and CEO of Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers; Hans P. Erdenberger, AIA, President and Charles L. Koch, AIA, Vice President of ENV Architectural/Interior Design; and David Griffith, President of Griffith Construction Corporation. Gail Vance Civille ’65, Founder and CEO of Sensory Spectrum, Inc., will receive the Elizabeth Seton Medal, the University’s highest honor.

The University of Mount Saint Vincent serves an inclusive population of students who make every effort to earn a degree, often juggling work, family commitments, and other hardships among their studies. Nearly half of all Mount students are among the first generation of their families to pursue a higher education. Likewise, over half of all Mount students are Pell-Eligible, meaning their estimated family contribution is within the lowest percentile and they qualify for all (or nearly all) of available Federal Pell Grant funds per semester.

The Scholarship Benefit and Awards Reception will allow the University to both recognize the generosity of our scholarship donors and maintain our commitment to serving each and every student to walk through our campus gates.

Can’t make it, but still want to support our students? Make a donation to the Benefit.

We hope to see you there!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.