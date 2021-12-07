🌲 It’s one of, if not the largest spruce trees in Riverdale—and is the biggest illuminated tree in the area.

🌲 It has more than 3,600 multicolored LED lights on about 1,032 feet of wire.

Mount Christmas Tree Lighting Set for Wednesday Evening: Your Guide to the Event

It’s the Most Wonderful Time —at CMSV!

Winter holiday traditions are a big deal in New York City—and that, of course, includes celebrations at the College of Mount Saint Vincent.

On Monday, the College kicked off Christmas at the Mount. Today, another holiday light promises to shine bright…because it’s time for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting!

Delight in the joys of the season as we illuminate the College’s live, 50-foot spruce with over 3,600 lights, set to shine brightly at the top of campus. Plus, we’ll have performances by WORDS Vocals, a blessing from Campus Ministry, and free hot chocolate—you won’t want to miss it!

And if you aren’t able to make it, you’re not out of luck—the tree will be glowing gloriously each evening for all to enjoy. Now that’s pretty tree-mendous.

President Burns, Vinny, and our very own Ryan Anderson string lights around the tree.

Here’s What You Need to Know

The in-person festivities start on Wednesday, December 8 at 4:30 p.m. at 6301 Riverdale Avenue, Riverdale, New York 10471. The event is open to the public.

This year, we’re sprucing things up with a new tree, located at the corner of LeGras Road and College Road.

President Susan R. Burns, Ph.D. will be hitting the switch to illuminate the tree, alongside Donna Dodge, S.C., President of the Sisters of Charity of New York.

Students, alumnae/i, faculty, staff, Sisters of Charity, and more are expected to join us for the festivities, making for one of the largest tree lighting crowds yet.

Today’s weather forecast is looking fairly mild, with temperatures nearly steady in the mid-30s and a light and variable wind. The National Weather Service reported a few snow showers scattered about the area this morning (so keep a close eye on the sky to see if we’ll be lucky enough to have a dusting of freshly-fallen snow on our tree!), and the rest of the day remains cloudy with a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

Christmas at the Mount

With festivities that include singing, dancing, and merrymaking of all kinds, Christmas at the Mount is officially in full swing at the College.

Leading up to the tree lighting, our community has already enjoyed a Lessons and Carols holiday service by candlelight in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception this past Monday, where the Choir presented readings, carols, and contemporary songs for the Christmas season.

Today, the celebrations continue—in addition to our much-anticipated tree lighting, Christmas at the Mount t-shirts will go one sale (and will be available all day) in the Alumnae Pavilion for $7 and Mass will be held for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception at 12:30 p.m. Then, following the tree lighting this evening, Hudson Heights will host a holiday dinner party. Sponsored by Dining Services, the event will include a $4.99 dinner special, a dessert reception, and various club-sponsored Christmas activities, running from 5 to 7 p.m.

On December 9, students will be heading to Manhattan to experience Radio City Music Hall as it transforms into an immersive, magical wonderland for the Christmas Spectacular, starring the Radio City Rockettes, sponsored by the Campus Activities Board.

And to conclude the week of excitement, the campus community is invited to the WORDS Christmas Show in Cardinal Hayes Auditorium on Friday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m.

With an abundance of old and new holiday traditions, it really is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Right Place on the River.

President Burns and Vinny are glad we celebrated Christmas at the Mount!

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.