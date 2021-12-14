Mount Made: Year in Review

What a year it’s been.

As we rip off the pages of the calendar and those original 365 days tick down to zero, people across the globe often take time to reflect on the events that took place over the past 12 months. From pandemic ups and downs, bizarre weather phenomena, and political unrest—2021 has been nothing short of a rollercoaster (cliché, we know—although it’s true!).

But even while riding all those rollercoaster loops and tumbles, one thing has remained the same: the dedication and drive of the Mount’s distinguished body of alumnae/i.

Did You Know? More than 17,000 students have graduated from the College of Mount Saint Vincent! That’s a lot of Dolphins out there in the world!

We had the chance to sit down and speak with several young alums this year—alums who have been hard at work spreading Mount Saint Vincent’s mission far beyond the walls of campus and living out the qualities of goodness, discipline, and knowledge. Whether they’re returning back to the College as an adjunct professor, reporting daily news stories on live television, or mixing up the latest experiments in the lab with the hopes of (one day) finding a cure for cancer—our Mount alums have accomplished remarkable feats this year. They are, what we like to call: #MountMade.

Take, for example, Carly Jenkinson ’16, who not only isn’t afraid of brown bears, but has spent the last (almost!) five years in Alaska working with populations on the margins in our country’s northernmost state.

Carly began her work in Alaska as a volunteer with the American Red Cross of Alaska through the Jesuit Volunteer Corps Northwest, and fell in love with the vast natural beauty of the state. She’s currently working as a behavioral health technician in the emergency department for psychiatric emergency services at a small hospital in Juneau, where she engages patients who may be experiencing mental health trauma in one-to-one crisis intervention.

And, of course, Carly has Mount Saint Vincent’s commitment to human dignity to thank for kindling her interest in social work, as well as her view of the globe as one common humanity—not bound by race, gender, or physical borders.

Carly, did Juneau that you’re our hero?!

“I believe that the Mount provided me with a diverse experience which helped prepare and encourage me to work with populations from various cultural backgrounds and identities. My studies at the College further sparked my curiosity about the world and human behavior, and my passion to support those who are experiencing crisis.”

This year we also spoke with Bronx native Eugene Toussaint ’10, who’s got tons of swag—Attorneys with Swag, that is. Eugene’s committed to his daily role as a staff attorney in criminal defense practice with the Legal Aid Society, one of the largest and most influential social justice law firms in New York City. He also founded an organization called Attorneys with Swag in effort to make legal concepts entertaining. This way, they can be more easily digestible and understood by a general audience—and not just those who attended law school.

“Founding Attorneys with Swag was an opportunity for me to make a change in my community. I’m proud to be doing my part by turning entertainment into education.”

Through original music videos and even a YouTube show, Eugene and the Attorneys with Swag crew are both educating and entertaining the masses so that people don’t find themselves sitting next to him on the courtroom floor.

The only case Eugene’s having trouble with this year is Santa’s—he came with a clause.

Did You Know? Mount alums span across the globe, living and working in over 35 countries—including Italy, China, the Bahamas, France, the Philippines, and New Zealand!

And speaking of educators, Mallorie Bocachica ’10 is putting the pal in principal through her work at Leadership Prep Canarsie Elementary Academy—part of the Uncommon Schools charter network. At only 12 years into her career as an educator, never did Mallorie think that she’d be at the head of a robust and rigorous building of teachers and students. But she’s leading the charge to change how students learn—and doing it all with a smile.

At Leadership Prep Canarsie, students receive well-rounded instruction focused on the education of the whole person. Hey—doesn’t that sound a bit familiar?! The mission of Leadership Prep Canarsie is very much aligned with the mission of Mount Saint Vincent, which made the transition from student to teacher quite natural for Mallorie.

Mallorie considers herself lucky to have been taught by such smart, educated, and professional teachers at the Mount—willing to take the time to make sure their students are supported as they learn and develop. And beyond the campus gates, Mallorie’s field experience in local Bronx classrooms was crucial to getting a taste of what it would be like to one day run her own classroom—a combo you won’t find anywhere else but at Mount Saint Vincent.

“Our practicum classes—where my peers in the Teacher Education Program came together to share our experiences in the field—really allowed me to begin to put theory into practice. I was able to establish my individual pedagogy as a student teacher, and then I was given the tools to actually put it into action.”

And lastly, a little birdy flew by one day to tell us about the incredible work Chris Summo ’15 has been doing @Twitter.

Over the past two and a half years, Chris has contributed to significant sales growth across a number of key financial services accounts for Twitter—prompting him to be promoted to a senior client account manager after only a year of work with the company.

Whether he’s managing client budgets, answering questions, or forecasting advertising strategies, it’s Chris’ role to be a resource to the various brands and agencies that Twitter works with. He strives to make sure the brands across his accounts keep a strong relationship with Twitter, meeting goals and marketing quotas.

But if it weren’t for the guidance and mentorship he received from his Mount professors, Chris never would have found the confidence needed to step out of his comfort zone and launch his career.

“My professors taught me so much that I’ve applied not only to my professional career, but also to my personal interests. I feel very fortunate and blessed that I had such a strong group of teachers within my major while I was at the Mount.”

Wow—we wish Chris would have sent that quote out into the world on Twitter because we certainly would have given it a #retweet.

Needless to say, Chris has quickly become a successful and highly-regarded media advertising professional—with much thanks to the start he received at Mount Saint Vincent.

Did You Know? Last fiscal year, over 1,050 alums generously gave back to their alma mater through gifts to College funds and appeals—including 29 young alums in the G.O.L.D. group!

Carly, Eugene, Mallorie, and Chris are just a handful of the alums we’ve been able to feature this year. Don’t forget to explore the Mount Made Hub to view all past features of our accomplished and diverse community of alums from across the decades.

Want even more #MountMade content? Take a look at our latest publication, which features over 30 recent graduates who have been living out the College’s mission in their daily work as nurses, administrators, scientists, law enforcement officers, teachers, lawyers, accountants, and more!

