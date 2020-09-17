Mount Recognized Among the Best for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World Report—Once Again

#22 in Regional Universities North

Another ranking, another accolade for Mount Saint Vincent! The College has again landed in Top Performers on Social Mobility, according to the 2021 U.S. News and World Report rankings.

While many colleges help their students during their academic careers, the Mount is an institution that truly makes a difference, providing them with a transformative education to not just land jobs, but forge careers.

We’re proud that the College of Mount Saint Vincent debuted at No. 22 in Top Performers on Social Mobility for the second consecutive year after U.S. News and World Report launched the list in 2019. The ranking measures how well colleges serve low-income students, especially regarding their graduation rates—something the College does exceptionally well.

U.S. News & World Report has acknowledged the Mount—which has also been featured on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges, Regional Universities list—with a badge widely recognized as a symbol of excellence in higher education, conferred in an unbiased way.

The latest edition of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges assessed 1,452 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality to help prospective students and their families understand their higher education options. The comparisons are tailored to help families create their shortlists of institutions to examine more closely and to highlight new options.

“To further explore the rankings and data, U.S. News’ college profile pages benchmark each school’s relative performance across different ranking indicators and include many of the latest statistics used in the calculations—such as the student-faculty ratio and the average federal loan debt of graduates,” according to U.S. News & World Report. “We also list information schools reported directly to U.S. News on their application requirements, tuition and financial aid policies, student body demographics, and campus life.”

Additionally, each school’s profile page features post-graduate earning data by undergraduate focus and user ratings, as well as reviews submitted by alumni.

And recognition for our commitment to student success and social mobility continues to grow. In 2018, The Chronicle of Higher Education’s Almanac showcased the Mount as first in the nation among four-year private colleges in two of three social mobility categories: children from the bottom 20 percent of household income who reached the top 20 percent, as well as median child earnings. And in 2017, a comprehensive study on student economic mobility conducted by UC Berkeley and the U.S. Department of the Treasury ranked the College third in the nation in social mobility among 578 selective public and private colleges and universities. Mount students experienced greater upward mobility than those of all but two colleges and universities across the country. From Money magazine’s ranking of the Mount among the Top 30 Most Transformative Colleges nationwide, to Nursing Schools Almanac’s feature of the College as one of the best nursing schools in New York, and Study.com recognizing the College among the 50 most diverse colleges and universities in the country, it’s no surprise that at the Mount, students find education at its best and most enticing—all that it should be. An exceptional institution, with another exceptional ranking. All Dreams Welcome.

Methodology

U.S. News & World Report used a social mobility measure to follow the graduation rate of students who received federal Pell Grants. The vast majority of these federal grants are awarded to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are under $50,000. For the second consecutive year, U.S. News published a distinct social mobility ranking for all ranked schools, which was calculated by aggregating the two ranking factors assessing graduation rates of Pell-awarded students—Pell graduation rates (six-year graduation rates of Pell grant students) and Pell graduation rates performance (compares each school’s six-year graduation rate among Pell recipients with its six-year graduation rate among non-Pell recipients).

Read the full methodology.

