Music and Conversation: A Concert Celebrating Women in Service

The Bronx Arts Ensemble and the New York Philharmonic Collaborate on Works Celebrating Women Composers Here at the Mount

As we welcome March and its (often) ferocious winds, we also welcome winds of another kind—woodwinds, to be exact (and strings!)—to our Riverdale campus as part of the next installment the Bronx Arts Ensemble’s residency here at the University of Mount Saint Vincent in partnership with the Mount Saint Vincent Conservatory.

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Bronx Arts Ensemble, the New York Philharmonic, and UMSV have collaborated to present an afternoon of music and conversation, centered around women in service. The event takes place on Sunday, March 10 at 2 PM in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception here on our Riverdale campus.

The concert will showcase compositions by contemporary female artists, performed by musicians from the New York Philharmonic and the Bronx Arts Ensemble. The program will include the premiere of Sisters of Charity, a composition by Jessica Meyer commissioned by the Bronx Arts Ensemble. The event will also include a complementing panel discussion focusing on women in service, featuring insights from Jessica, Sister Regina Bechtle from the Sisters of Charity of New York, and Isabella Motz, a UMSV student double majoring in art and English and a member of our prestigious Honors Program. The panel will be moderated by Laura Elayne Miller, UMSV Assistant Professor of Studio Art and VAEM.

In Sisters of Charity, Jessica aims to capture the care and service provided by the Sisters of Charity of New York since the early 1800s. Although the Sisters have decided to no longer accept new members as they move toward of path of completion, they remain hopeful about continuing their work and mission into the future. The Sisters’ hold steadfast in their belief is that “where there is charity and love, there is God.” The world premiere performance of Sisters of Charity will feature Bronx Arts Ensemble musicians Jorge Avila, violin; Sally Shumway, viola; Eliana Mendoza, cello; Theresa Norris, flute; and Mitch Kriegler, clarinet.

Jessica, an acclaimed violist and composer, is known for her evocative music blending fierceness and lyricism. Her debut album Ring Out topped the Billboard Traditional Classical Chart in 2019. Jessica’s symphonic band pieces have been performed at prestigious venues like Strathmore and Carnegie Hall. She has received awards for her innovative compositions that combine traditional and contemporary techniques. Her captivating solo performances, using a loop pedal, showcase emotional depth and inventive instrumentation. As an educator, she inspires musicians to excel and advocates for their careers, nurturing talent through educational programs.

The concert will also feature compositions by Brittany J. Green and Jessie Montgomery performed by both Bronx Arts Ensemble and New York Philharmonic musicians.

The concert is free and open to the public. We hope you’ll join us! For more information, visit the Bronx Arts Ensemble’s website.

Want to learn more about visual and performing arts programming at the Mount? Check out our Arts Calendar.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.

About the Bronx Arts Ensemble

The Bronx Arts Ensemble has been bringing the arts to neighborhoods across the Bronx and citywide since 1972, featuring works of diverse cultures, including classical, Latin, Afro-Cuban and world music. The Bronx Arts Ensemble’s arts-in-education programs have served students since the 1980s through multi-disciplinary teaching residencies during school hours and after-school that culminate in original auditorium programs and in-school art exhibits.