Networking 101

Career Networking Night Set for October 20

Executives, nurses, accountants, marketing specialists, scientists, business analysts, lawyers, doctors, producers, CEOs, economists, and more—Mount Saint Vincent alumnae/i not only excel during their time at the College, but they go on to study at the finest graduate and professional schools in the nation and become leaders and innovators in the global community.

They are proud to be Mount Made.

And next week, many of our accomplished alums, as well as other industry leaders, will return to campus for the annual Business Networking Event in Smith Hall on Thursday, October 20 at 6 p.m.

The event, sponsored by the Accounting Society, invites participants to meet and mingle with professionals from an array of industries. Companies in attendance include:

Employers from regional and global companies attend this event looking for ambitious and motivated candidates for internships and full-time jobs—so, bring your resume, come ready with questions, and dress to impress.

It’s time to put your passion in action and set a path to launch your career—join us!

