Oh, What a Night!

Annual Scholarship Tribute Dinner Once Again Garners Half a Million Dollar Total

The University of Mount Saint Vincent’s annual Scholarship Tribute Dinner returned for yet another year on Tuesday, May 7, celebrating two remarkable honorees and raising funds for a most worthy cause: our talented and deserving student body.

We also, of course, were able to continue our University celebrations with the first Scholarship Tribute Dinner held under our new name.

Mount community members; guests; alumnae/i, Sisters of Charity; and leaders in businesses, government, healthcare, and social services all came together in singular support of the Mount’s robust and ever-growing scholarship programs. We’re sure you already know, but we like to shout it from the rooftops: 100%—yes, you read that right: 100%—of the University’s traditional undergraduate students receive scholarships and financial aid to help offset the cost of their education. That’s something that continues to be remarkable in today’s challenging higher education landscape.

Thanks to the fantastic generosity of all who supported the 2024 Scholarship Tribute Dinner—whether through a sponsorship, ad, donation, ticket, or live text-to-give gift—the Mount is able to continue its tradition of providing all students—regardless of financial means—with the opportunity to transform their lives through the benefits of a Mount Saint Vincent education.

We are proud to report that this year’s gala—which was once again held at stunning Gotham Hall in Manhattan—raised a grand total of over $537,000.

That deserves some confetti! 🎉

Remember: every single dollar raised from support of the event goes directly back to the students and their families.

We, once again, offered the opportunity for those in the room—and even those following along from the comfort of their couches—to give back through our text-to-give campaign. The text-to-give campaign alone raised over $50,000 just from those tapping on their cell phone screens. It was an amazing way to rally support and build momentum among donors from near and far.

Trustee and Chair of the Scholarship Tribute Dinner Committee Peter DeNunzio served as the evening’s emcee, reporting live fundraising totals and introducing the night’s featured guests.

Those gathered at Gotham Hall were treated to the premiere of a new video featuring reflections from current student leaders on the impact of scholarships on their Mount educations and beyond. We invite you to watch the video to hear how your support has enabled these students to pursue their passions as devoted members of the larger Mount community.

Each student in the video received a coveted invitation to the gala. When asked to stand for recognition, the students received resounding applause—and a standing ovation—from the packed room of guests. A total of 35 student leaders from across the University joined us for the evening and they represented the more than 1,400 undergraduates who received scholarships this academic year—cumulatively valued in excess of $40 million in institutional aid.

Peter shared with those gathered at the Dinner:

“The remarkable bravery exhibited by these students to express their struggles, yes, but—more importantly—the profound impact of their education at the Mount on both their families and their futures is something that’s difficult for me to find the right words to honor and applaud. This is why we are here tonight, folks—because of these talented, hardworking young individuals.”

After a brief break in the program for dinner, Peter returned to the stage and invited President Susan Burns and Chair of the Board of Trustees Steven Hayes to join him for the presentations to the honorees.

Having to attend to an urgent family matter, honoree Kevin M. McGovern was, unfortunately, unable to join us for the evening’s celebrations. He was dearly missed, but the Mount will find the appropriate time to honor him in the near future. Accepting the citation on his behalf was Trustee and dear friend of Kevin, Noreen Culhane ’72. Noreen offered a beautiful reflection of Kevin’s work, their friendship and his introduction to the Mount community, and his dedication to serving populations of students who are not served by others.

Certainly no less influential, the Mount was also delighted to honor Allen J. West.

Allen offered a wonderful reflection on his personal experience in foster care, how helping today’s youth in foster care has become his life’s passion, and cited his appreciation of our Mott Street Scholarship Program.

Following the presentations to the honorees, President Burns took the stage to offer her remarks.

She shared a word that she selected earlier this year that she’s been using to inspire and guide the work that she has been doing throughout this academic year. That word is: seen.

“During my nearly three-and-a-half-years-long presidency at the Mount, I have witnessed the beautiful ways in which our institution ‘sees’ our learners and each other. It is something that is central to our mission and our values as a Vincentian institution. Saint Vincent de Paul saw each person he ministered to on the streets of 17th century France for the individual person they were and the dignity they deserved. We continue to emulate his goodness and that of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton today in the work we do, seeing our learners both within and beyond the classroom.”

Dr. Burns was also sure to thank the generous supporters of the Mount’s students and programs, who have made the University the Right Place on the River for students from near and far.

“We say that our students of today are the leaders of tomorrow, but it is important to note that YOU are stewards of their and our future. You build on the contributions made by the generations of those who came before you—the Sisters of Charity of New York, prior administrators, teachers, alums, and donors alike—to carry and enrich our legacy into the years to come. For that, I thank you. I thank you for the ways in which you help our students, and the University of Mount Saint Vincent, to be seen.”

We couldn’t have put it better if we tried. Thank you to all of our generous supporters who made the 2024 Scholarship Tribute Dinner a resounding success.

Cheer for the white and the gold!

