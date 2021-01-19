One of the Nation’s Most Transformative Colleges

Another year, another set of exceptional rankings

Mount Saint Vincent has been consistently selected in multiple national rankings as an institution known for its value and quality. That theme continued in the 2020-21 academic year, as the College received two new national honors—one from Money and another from The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education.

The accolades didn’t stop there, with both Nursing Schools Almanac and Best Value Schools selecting Mount Saint Vincent to be included on their prestigious rankings, continuing to show that the College is considered an institutional powerhouse both within the New York region and in the United States.

“These rankings further prove what Mount Saint Vincent is all about: providing an experience for our student body that is inclusive, diverse, and gives opportunities to anyone across the economic scale,” said Lynne Bongiovanni, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College. “The College takes great pride in our inclusion on these lists and believe it accurately represents what we are as an institution. We hope to continue our goal in giving each one of our students the opportunity to make their dreams a reality.”

Money magazine named the Mount as one of the nation’s Best Colleges in America, Ranked by Value in its 2020-2021 higher education rankings. The ranking analyzes the nation’s best-performing colleges to help students and families understand the value they deliver: a quality education at an affordable price. The College’s first commitment is to serve every deserving student without regard to family means. We’re proud to be an institution that truly makes a difference.

Mount Saint Vincent’s inclusion in The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education’s 2021 College Rankings was due to its commitment to putting student success and learning at its heart. The College has been recognized in every ranking since its inception, which spans over five years. The ranking of more than 800 colleges and universities is calculated from survey responses of more than 170,000 current college students and spans over four key areas of performance—resources, engagement, outcomes, and environment. The College did exceptionally well in the environment category, ranking in the second decile.

The College’s renowned nursing program graded out in outstanding fashion in Nursing Schools Almanac, coming in #53 in New York. For their 2020 rankings, their research team collected data on over 3,000 nursing schools and campuses throughout the United States based on three criteria: the institution’s academic prestige and perceived value; the breadth and depth of nursing programs offered; and student success, particularly on the NCLEX licensure examination.

The Mount was also featured in the Best Colleges in New York rankings, published by Best Value Schools. The Mount came in at #36, leading the region in its ability to provide a quality education through more than 70 bachelor’s, master’s, and professional programs, including over a dozen joint degree programs and a stunning 13:1 student-to-faculty ratio.

The College of Mount Saint Vincent has a long and proud tradition of recognition by numerous journals and college guides for academic quality, campus life, community values, engaged learning, innovation, and value. We are an engine for social and economic mobility and are known as one of the most transformative colleges and universities in the United States. We are proud to be nationally recognized.

