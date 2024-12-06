UMSV Physician Assistant Program Fall 2024 Capstone Presentations

First Graduating Cohort to Present Capstone Projects

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is delighted to announce that the first cohort of students in the Master of Science Physician Assistant Program is set to graduate this January. Prior to receiving their diplomas, students will present their capstone projects, which include comprehensive medical literature reviews in specialties across the field highlighting emerging trends, innovative approaches, and opportunities for improving patient care.

We invite all members of the Mount community to join us for an inspiring and informative presentation event featuring the hard work and dedication of our inaugural Physician Assistant class. The presentations will take place on Friday, December 13 from 10 AM-12 PM in Smith Hall.

Below, find brief abstracts on the evening’s presentations.

Expanding Lung Cancer Screening Eligibility and Improving Early Detection: A Literature Review

Muhammad Ahsan, Isabella Burns, Marissa Jennings, Samia Khan, Shanae Luces, Rayna Roy, and Ashley Sojos

This review assesses the evolving criteria for lung cancer screening, focusing on expanding eligibility to ensure early detection in at-risk populations. By enhancing early screening, the research aims to improve patient outcomes and survival rates.

The Rise of Early Onset Colorectal Cancer and Adjustments in Screening Guidelines

Samantha Cruz, Tadayuki Higashide, Jason Lam, Valerie Sprovieri, Melanie Torres, and Alyssa Williams

This study explores the concerning trend of colorectal cancer diagnoses occurring at younger ages. It emphasizes the need for updated screening guidelines to facilitate early diagnosis and intervention, which can significantly impact survival and treatment options.

True Indicators of Vascular Health: A Review of Lipoprotein (a) Biomarker in Early Screening for Atherosclerotic Disease

Isabelle Accetta, Krupa Chodavadiya, Andrew Dolgin, Caitlin King, Jaiwant Mahadeo, Caitlyn O’Brien, and Yahaira Toledo

This review examines the potential of Lipoprotein (a) as a biomarker for the early detection of atherosclerosis, a key factor in cardiovascular disease. Early identification using this biomarker could improve cardiovascular health monitoring and reduce associated risks.

A Qualitative Review of Reliant Biomarkers in the Detection and Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease: Traditional Troponins Versus Novel Exosomes and Cytokines

Klivia Brahja, Kelly Dillon, Dominick Falanga, Dylan Garvey, Michael Jazgarski, Omar Musa, and Angelica Storino

This analysis compares traditional cardiovascular biomarkers, such as troponins, with emerging biomarkers like exosomes and cytokines. The aim is to evaluate their effectiveness in early detection and prevention of cardiovascular disease.

Does the Addition of a Medical Provider (MD, DO, PA, NP) within the Pre-Hospital Team Setting Improve Patient Outcomes in the United States?

Morgann Barker, Madison Delgado, Arif Hussin, Meijuan Lin, Christine Olibrice, Kayla Sokol, and Pamela Tsetsakos

This investigation examines whether incorporating medical providers (e.g., MDs, PAs, NPs) into the pre-hospital care team enhances patient outcomes, including survival rates and treatment effectiveness, in emergency medical situations.

A Meta-Analysis of the Efficacy of Pain Management Methods with IUD Insertion

Saalih Chowdhury, Zannatul Ferdous, Leah Giakas, Anthony Kyrollos, Isabella Lacarbonara, Alana Marino, and Sehrish Waseem

This meta-analysis evaluates the efficacy of various pain management methods during intrauterine device (IUD) insertion procedures. The study identifies the most effective techniques for improving patient comfort and minimizing pain.

A Comprehensive Review of Cannabis Use Disorder in Relation to the Emerging Need for Novel Pharmacological Treatments

Anastasija Bonner, Javaria Hussain, Natasha Kusi, Anna Leigh, Anas Owda, and Joshua Pimentel

This comprehensive review explores the growing prevalence of cannabis use disorder and the increasing demand for novel pharmacological treatments. It evaluates current therapeutic options, identifies gaps in treatment, and explores innovative approaches to managing cannabis dependency, with a focus on improving patient care and outcomes.

