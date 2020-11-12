Playwriting 101: Spots Still Available!

Join RMTG for a free playwriting workshop

Interested in learning how to write great plays that enthrall audiences? Then you won’t want to miss this!

Red Monkey Theater Group (RMTG) is bringing the Mount and local community another free, socially-distanced workshop set for Saturday, November 14 at 2 p.m. in Cahill Theater. Explore where ideas for plays come from, how to create fully dimensional characters, how to write dialogue, where to start your play, how to develop your storyline and reach the story’s climax, and how to bring your play to a satisfying conclusion.

Join playwrights Amy Frey and Sean Michael Welch to not only discuss the anatomy of scenes, but read their works and understand their editorial choices made in crafting scenes—including how they evolve, their tactics and goals, and much more.

Attendees are also invited to share their own scenes and our playwrights will offer comments, critiques, and advice. And as always, we’ll include time for a general Q&A.

The event is free for all attendees (not just Mount students and staff!), but hurry—spots are filling up fast! To save your spot, please email info@redmonkeytheater.org.

The workshop will be held in-person. The health and well-being of the College of Mount Saint Vincent community is our top priority. Therefore, attendance will be limited to eight people, and masks and social distancing are required. If the event is canceled, RMTG will host the event via Zoom and the link will be shared with registrants.

Interested in learning more? Visit RMTG’s website for additional information on the group, their current season, free upcoming workshops, and more.

About the Playwrights

Sean Michael Welch is a playwright and novelist. His most recent works include Bee, Tranquility, and farmbook or The Universal Man of Freedom and the Fossett Family Dream in American Adiaphora.

Amy Frey—an occupational therapist and an alumna of Columbia University, Muhlenberg College, The Moscow Art Theatre (MXAT), and the Accademia Dell’Arte in Arezzo, Italy—is also an actor and playwright. Her plays include Monster and On The Eve, as well as co-writing meg jo beth amy & louisa.

