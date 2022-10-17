Power of Place

Mount Joins Open House New York for 20th Annual Weekend

Welcome to the Right Place on the River.

We’re so excited to have partnered with Open House New York (OHNY) to welcome even more members from our community—and across NYC—to visit and explore our campus in celebration of 20 years of access, exploration, and discovery!

Join us on Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to discover the best the Bronx has to offer at the College of Mount Saint Vincent. With 70 acres of rolling hills overlooking the Hudson River, guests have the opportunity to survey the impressive campus grounds, where they will explore a visual medley of grassy hills, historic sites, classic architecture, and modern enhancements.

Feel free to take a self-guided tour or engage with tour guides to learn more about various historical facts, our students and faculty, the 175th anniversary of our founding (Happy Dodransbicentennial to us!), and the many campus improvements we’ve completed over the years. Tour guides will be available for walking tours throughout the day—tours depart hourly at 11:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., and 3:15 p.m.

Visitors can also cheer on the Dolphins as the men’s soccer team plays at 1 p.m. for a Skyline Conference showdown on Marillac Field (of which we just unveiled a newly upgraded turf surface).

Launched in 2003, OHNY Weekend is an annual festival that opens hundreds of noteworthy or significant places across the five boroughs to foster discovery and delight for all New Yorkers and deepen the public’s understanding of how design can strengthen communities and improve quality of life.

On October 21-23, 2022, the 20th annual OHNY Weekend festival will offer a mix of in-person experiences, self-guided explorations, and digital content—inviting you to glimpse everything from single rooms, studios, factories, and public spaces to entire buildings, blocks, bike corridors, waterways…and colleges! See the full festival lineup.

OHNY is further celebrating this milestone year with an expanded mission to promote citywide access to all New Yorkers. And, in the spirit of being a more open, accessible, and inclusive, this year’s festival is 100% free to the public.

So, why not explore the Right Place on the River? Plan your visit this weekend! Learn more.

Visiting campus for the first time? All campus visitors must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination records to enter campus. Be prepared to show proper documentation upon arrival at the College’s main security gate. Please review our COVID-19 Resources for more information about vaccine requirements.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.