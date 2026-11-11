Provost Bongiovanni Announces Inaugural Dean of the College of Tech and Trade

Experienced Executive and Bronx Leader Phillip Grant to Guide UMSV’s Newest College and Expand Pathways Between Education, Industry, and Opportunity

Provost and Dean of Faculty Lynne Bongiovanni, PhD, together with the entire University of Mount Saint Vincent community, is pleased to announce the appointment of Phillip Grant, PE, CCM, Assoc. DBIA, MBA, MASCE as the inaugural Dean of the College of Tech and Trade, effective September 16, 2026.

Dean Grant joins the Mount at a pivotal moment as the University continues to expand opportunities for students to connect higher education with technical training, workforce preparation, and meaningful careers. As the Inaugural Dean, he will help shape the vision and direction of UMSV’s newest college, building programs and partnerships designed to respond to the evolving needs of our students, employers, and the communities the University serves.

“Dean Grant brings to Mount Saint Vincent an extraordinary combination of executive leadership, industry experience, community engagement, and a genuine commitment to creating opportunity,” said Dr. Bongiovanni. “The College of Tech and Trade represents an important expansion of how UMSV fulfills its mission—providing students with an education that prepares them not only for their first job, but for lives of purpose, leadership, and service. Dean Grant understands that vision deeply. His experience building partnerships, leading complex organizations, and developing pathways to economic mobility makes him uniquely positioned to shape the College of Tech and Trade from its earliest days.”

Dean Grant brings more than two decades of experience leading complex operations, capital programs, workforce initiatives, and organizational transformation across both New York City and the surrounding region. Most recently, he founded Phillip Grant & Associates (PG&A), a strategic advisory practice supporting capital projects, construction management, workforce development, public-private partnerships, and organizational initiatives.

Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer of a leading construction management firm and as Chief Executive Officer of the Hunts Point Produce Market right here in the Bronx—where he led one of the world’s largest wholesale food distribution centers. During his tenure at Hunts Point, he helped lead efforts to secure $395 million in public funding toward a $650 million redevelopment of a critical regional food distribution asset, which serves more than 22 million consumers.

Dean Grant also spent more than five years at the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), ultimately serving as Senior Vice President and Director of Construction. There, he directed more than $1 billion in capital projects across waterfront, industrial, commercial, transportation, and public facilities, including the delivery of the first three NYC Ferry routes and major infrastructure initiatives throughout the City.

For Dean Grant, however, the opportunity to lead the College of Tech and Trade is about more than bringing his professional experience into the classroom—it is also an opportunity to give back to the communities that helped shape him.

“I was drawn to Mount Saint Vincent because of its commitment to opportunity, service, and student success,” Dean Grant shared. “There is also a deeply personal connection for me. As a product of the Yonkers Public School system, I grew up in the communities that UMSV serves and understand firsthand the transformative power of education and opportunity.”

An immigrant from Jamaica, Dean Grant has spent his professional career in the New York metropolitan region and has developed particularly strong ties to the Bronx through his professional and civic leadership.

“It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to give back to the Bronx, a place that has embraced my leadership and where I have built many meaningful relationships throughout my career,” he added. “I have seen firsthand the transformative impact that access to affordable education, mentorship, and opportunity can have on a person’s life. This role allows me to remain rooted in a place that has had such a profound influence on my life while helping create opportunities for future generations.”

As the Inaugural Dean, Dean Grant will have the unique opportunity to help establish the identity of the College of Tech and Trade and position it as a bridge between higher education, technical preparation, and the workforce.

The College of Tech and Trade reflects the Mount’s commitment to meeting learners when, where, and how they need us—something President Susan R. Burns, PhD has shared time and time again. Its programs will combine career-focused and technical education with the broader benefits of a university education, creating pathways that allow students to build practical skills while developing the critical thinking, communication, leadership, and problem-solving abilities necessary to grow throughout their careers.

“My vision is for the College of Tech and Trade to become a premier model for the future of higher education—one that ensures no student is left behind in pursuing a valuable education and a meaningful career,” Dean Grant said. “What will distinguish the College of Tech and Trade is our commitment to meeting students where they are and providing pathways that are adaptable to both their needs and the needs of the workforce.”

And that philosophy is rooted in Dean Grant’s own professional journey. His career has spanned engineering, construction, economic development, operations, and executive leadership—experiences he hopes will demonstrate to students that fulfilling careers do not always follow a single, predetermined path.

“My career has taught me that meaningful careers are rarely a straight line,” he added. “Throughout my professional journey, I have seen firsthand how hands-on experience, hard work, and a willingness to learn can open doors to incredible opportunities. That perspective will shape my approach as Dean and help students see that there are many pathways to success.”

Dean Grant earned an MBA with a concentration in management, with distinction, from Mercy University and a BS in mechanical engineering technology, cum laude, from Fairleigh Dickinson University. A licensed Professional Engineer in New York, a Certified Construction Manager, and an Associate Design-Build Professional, he has also served in numerous civic and board leadership roles, including with the Mercy University Board of Trustees, Bronx Economic Development Corporation, VIP Community Services, SUNY Cobleskill Foundation Board, Bronx River Alliance, Rocking the Boat, The Sylvia Center, and the New Bronx Chamber of Commerce. He has also been recognized multiple times by both City & State New York and Schneps Media.

At the Mount, Dean Grant hopes to draw upon his connections and decades of experience to build strong relationships with employers and industry partners while expanding hands-on opportunities for our learners.

“I believe the best learning happens when classroom instruction is balanced with real-world experience,” he shared. “Technical skills are critical, but they are most powerful when students have opportunities to apply them through hands-on learning, internships, industry engagement, and experiences that connect education to meaningful careers.”

Yet Dean Grant’s vision extends beyond preparing students for employment. He sees the College of Tech and Trade as an extension of UMSV’s longstanding mission to educate the whole person and prepare graduates to contribute meaningfully to their communities.

“My hope is that students leave UMSV with the confidence, character, and commitment to make a difference in their professions and their communities,” Dean Grant said. “I want them to become leaders, mentors, and lifelong learners who are prepared to build successful careers, pay it forward, and become the next shoulders for future generations to stand on.”

Looking ahead, Dean Grant envisions the College of Tech and Trade distinguished by strong employer partnerships, robust internship and apprenticeship opportunities, innovative academic programs, and graduates prepared to contribute immediately in their chosen fields.

Most importantly, he sees the College of Tech and Trade as an engine for opportunity and economic mobility—one capable of strengthening not only individual careers, but families and communities throughout the Bronx and the greater New York region.

“Success will be measured by the lives transformed, the careers launched, the communities strengthened, and the economic opportunities created for future generations,” Dean Grant said.

Welcome again, Dean Grant. We look forward to the many years ahead!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.