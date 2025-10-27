Provost Bongiovanni Announces New Dean of Seton College

Brianne Wetzel, EdD Joins Seton College to Amplify Student Success and Expand Fundraising Efforts

Provost and Dean of Faculty Lynne Bongiovanni, PhD, alongside the entire University of Mount Saint Vincent community, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brianne Wetzel, EdD as the new Dean of Seton College. Stepping into her role in September 2025, Brianne joins the Seton College team as an experienced leader in both education administration and nonprofit fundraising.

“Dr. Wetzel’s deep commitment to educational access and student success, combined with her proven record of strategic leadership, will be invaluable as Seton College continues to grow,” said Dr. Bongiovanni. We are delighted to have her join the Mount community and look forward to the many ways she will strengthen Seton College’s presence both within and beyond the University.”

A lifelong educator and champion for equitable access to education, Dr. Wetzel brings more than two decades of experience in academic leadership, student development, and mission-driven innovation to the Mount. She joins the University from the Cornelia Connelly Center—New York City’s only full scholarship independent Catholic girls school—where she served as the executive director. In that role, she oversaw all aspects of the organization—including its middle school and graduate support programs—and led efforts to raise over $2 million annually to sustain and expand opportunities for students.

Prior to her time at the Cornelia Connelly Center, Dr. Wetzel spent nearly two decades at the Washington School for Girls in Washington, D.C.—where she held a range of leadership positions. She began her career as an AmeriCorps volunteer, later serving as a teacher, principal, and head of school. Through her progressive leadership, she helped strengthen academic outcomes, deepen family engagement, and cultivate a culture of holistic student support. Her experience working with students at every stage—from early education through college readiness—has shaped her deep belief in the transformative power of education.

Both the Cornelia Connelly Center and the Washington School for Girls are part of the NativityMiguel Coalition, an alliance of 52 non-public schools serving students from pre-K through 12th grade in the U.S. and Canada that work together to bring equity to all students through education.

But, why make the transition out of K-12 schools and into higher education?

“I made the jump to higher education because of the opportunity to lead Seton College,” Dr. Wetzel shared. “The more I learned about Seton College, the more I knew I wanted to be a part of its story. I have 20 years of experience in the K-12 sector, and so much of that work was about preparing students for college. Seton College (and UMSV, more broadly) is exactly the type of school I hoped my students would consider attending, and I am proud to now be leading this new initiative.”

Seton College, which welcomed its first cohort of students just last year in Fall 2024, was established to expand pathways to higher education for students who might otherwise face barriers to college entry. Through the Come To Believe Model—which combines affordability, community-based support, and strong academic foundations—Seton College provides an accessible route to a Mount Saint Vincent degree and future career success. Students graduate in two years with an associate degree, a professional credential, and no debt.

As only the second person to serve as Dean of Seton College, Dr. Wetzel is eager to build upon the momentum already established during the school’s inaugural year.

“When I learned about the Dean of Seton College position, I knew I had to apply,” said Dr. Wetzel. “As a first-generation college graduate, I connect personally to Seton College’s commitment of making higher education accessible, attainable, and affordable. Seton College’s innovative model seeks to address the systemic barriers that limit access to higher education, and I’m energized by its mission. I’m honored to work alongside my incredible Seton College colleagues and proud to walk with our students as they achieve their personal, professional, and educational goals.”

Dr. Wetzel’s academic training and professional experience have reinforced her belief that education is a public right—and that small, mission-focused colleges and universities like Mount Saint Vincent and Seton College have an especially powerful role to play.

“At small universities like UMSV, students are valued for the unique contributions they bring to the community,” she reflected. “There is something special about institutions that focus on the development of the whole person—academically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually. You become seen and valued in a deeply important way. Your voice, your presence, your growth—it all matters.”

In her first weeks at the Mount, Dr. Wetzel has been inspired by the enthusiasm and purpose that define the Seton community. She shared that she understands how making the decision to attend college is an important milestone, and that Seton College is reimagining the concept of more traditional community-based colleges. In just one short month, Dr. Wetzel has seen students collaborating with staff, reflecting on their experiences, and voicing feedback to ensure that the Seton College experience continues to evolve for future cohorts.

And as she begins her tenure, Dr. Wetzel hopes to both expand Seton College’s network of supporters and strengthen community partnerships. A dedicated and successful fundraiser, she is eager to introduce new philanthropists to Seton College’s mission and its students—enhancing fundraising opportunities and building an endowment for scholarships for students.

“I think of my role as being not just Dean, but Seton College’s chief ambassador,” shared Dr. Wetzel. “My goal is to make sure as many people as possible get to know what Seton College is all about—and to share the stories of our remarkable students, soon-to-be alumni, and faculty who are shaping its future.”

Reflecting on how she intends to carry on the legacy of the Sisters of Charity of New York—Seton College’s first benefactors, who named the school for their foundress, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton—Dr. Wetzel stated that she hopes to build upon the Mount’s commitment to the Sisters of offering an educational experience that is both “academically excellent” and “authentically inclusive.”

“Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton’s life teaches us that, through faith and determination, we can achieve extraordinary things—and reminds us that compassion, kindness, and connection are crucial aspects of effective teaching and leadership,” Dr. Wetzel reflected.

This is just the beginning for Seton College. Dr. Wetzel is excited for all that’s to come under her leadership.

“The newness of Seton College provides a unique opportunity to shape the traditions and practices that will carry it into the future,” Dr. Wetzel concluded. “We are building something bold here! Everyone—students and faculty alike—is working together to create a learning environment that is cohesive, responsive, and deeply connected to UMSV’s mission. The enthusiasm for what we are building here doesn’t stop with Seton—all of the Mount is a part of the Seton College story.”

Dr. Wetzel earned her Doctor of Education in educational leadership and policy from American University. She also holds a Master of Arts in educational administration from the University of Notre Dame, a Master of Education in democracy, diversity, and social justice from Trinity Washington University, and a Bachelor of Arts in history from Rosemont College.

Welcome to the Mount, Dr. Wetzel. We’re excited to see all the ways you’ll help both the Mount and Seton College move all ways forward.

